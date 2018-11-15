LAMPASAS — Monica Garza almost gave up on her dream.
After spending years playing softball, the Lampasas standout decided to step away from the sport following her sophomore season, opting to stop playing with a select team because she believed her skills would not transition into a college scholarship.
She was wrong.
Despite the decision, Garza continued playing with the Lady Badgers, landing on the all-district first team last season and rejuvenating her desire to play at the next level.
“I just knew I wanted to do it again,” the catcher said, “so I started playing select during the summer, and I was able to get recruited.
“I’m just really thankful.”
Garza signed a letter of intent to play at Howard Payne during a Wednesday morning signing ceremony inside the Lampasas High School gymnasium, but she was not alone.
Lady Badgers senior pitcher Cally Reding also secured her athletic future by signing to play for Tarleton State. Unlike Garza, however, Reding never had a doubt about her path, verbally committing to the Texanns as a sophomore.
Although she accomplished a lifelong goal by signing, Reding refuses to relax.
“The weight on my shoulders is even greater now,” she said. “because I have to make sure I get ready for college and that I can work for my spot. Every time somebody else gets recruited, I have to be able to beat them out.
“I’m just ready to work really hard now.”
Lampasas produced an overall record of 16-8 last season, finishing third in its district race before falling in the opening round of the playoffs to Caldwell.
Now, Garza and Reding will look to improve on the showing as they prepare to cap off their high school careers, and while each intends to make an impact at the next level, both feel they still have goals to achieve before graduating.
“I just want to have fun,” Reding said. “I want to always keep a smile on my face while playing, and with this team, that’s not hard to do.”
Garza simply wants to be remembered.
“I want to leave my mark on this program,” she said, “whether that is through district recognition or just by impacting the younger players and helping them to develop their games.”
