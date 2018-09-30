Growing up, Lampasas’ Jack Jerome was a kid who enjoyed roughhousing.
His parents decided to channel that energy in a different way and signed him up for football at 4 years old.
“I was always really physical,” said Jerome, “and I wanted to play a physical sport.”
The Badgers’ sophomore running back came into the season knowing he’s got some big shoes to fill at the position.
“I had a lot of nerves,” said Jerome of his first varsity start this season.
Since then, however, he hasn’t felt any pressure, and while the season is still young for Lampasas, the turning point for Jerome came when the Badgers faced Lorena.
“It was a tough loss,” he said, “but I think my team started to trust me a little bit more with the ball.
“I had 25 carries, and that was my highest rushing game so far, so I’m glad that they fed me the ball more.”
Jerome started playing football as a wide receiver but moved to running back in junior high, and he has enjoyed the change.
Most high school players aim to bring their school a state championship, and Jerome is no different, but by the time he graduates from Lampasas, he hopes to be a versatile offensive player.
“I just want to be able to do a little bit of everything,” he said. “Run the ball, throw the ball — everything.”
And the secret to his success is surprising.
“I get mad before every single game,” Jerome said. “I can’t help it. I just get mad at the other team for showing up.”
