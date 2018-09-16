LAMPASAS — Thirty touchdowns in a single season may seem like an impossible goal to some, but for Lampasas wide receiver Cameron Everts, that’s the plan this year.
“Receiving and rushing,” he noted.
In the Badgers’ second nondistrict game, against Lago Vista on Sept. 7, Everts got a head start toward that goal with four touchdowns in the first half as Lampasas led 27-0 at the break in a 42-7 win for the school’s best start in seven years.
“Finally coming together this year as a team, as a family and starting this season 2-0,” Everts said of his fondest memory of playing for the blue and white so far.
“Our first game, we really came together,” he noted. “In the first half we were up 42-7.”
The Badgers ended up beating Joshua 59-29 in the season opener before beating the Vikings.
And while Everts and Lampasas are focused on taking the season one game at a time, there is one prize he has his eyes set on achieving before graduating: “Win a state championship.”
As versatile as he is on the field, being able to play on both sides of the ball, Everts does prefer playing offense.
In previous seasons, you could find him at quarterback but the transition to wide receiver is one that Everts has embraced.
“Being a receiver is a lot more exciting,” he said.
The excitement of competition is what drives Everts, who is also a track and wrestling standout.
In his freshman year at Lampasas, Everts competed in the 800-meter run and made it to the state track meet where he placed ninth.
Perhaps inspired by his favorite athlete Rickey Pinkney, a former hurdler for Purdue, Everts changed events his sophomore year.
In his first year competing in the 300-meter hurdles he took silver last spring at the UIL state track meet while setting a personal record of 38.06 seconds.
But if he had to pick one sport, “Football is definitely my favorite.”
“I’ve always loved it.”
