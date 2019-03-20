LAMPASAS — It will go down as a loss, but it will not be remembered as one.
Hosting No. 7 Liberty Hill, Lampasas understood it would be difficult to defeat the Lady Panthers in their District 27-4A finale. The Lady Badgers were aware they would be pummeled with an offensive flurry, and they knew Liberty Hill’s defense would be stout.
They were correct.
The Lady Panthers capped off their run to a district championship with a shutout victory, beating Lampasas 4-0, and while Lady Badgers head coach Kiff Wiemers understands the reality of the situation, he also believes the final score is misleading.
“It’s one of those funny things,” Wiemers said, “because all the girls all came off the field smiling, but we just lost the game.
“It just didn’t feel like a loss. We were working a gameplan for the playoffs, and now the girls are buying in because they are seeing that it works.”
While the Lady Badgers allowed four goals, Liberty Hill needed 45 shots on goal to produce the final margin, and the Lady Panthers were forced to wait until the second half for a majority of their goals.
Liberty Hill (11-1) recorded the game’s first score in the 19th minute, and the 1-0 advantage held until intermission.
In the second half, the Lady Pan-
thers found their rhythm, though.
Piper Tabor needed less than three minutes to give Liberty Hill a 2-0 early in the second half, and eight minutes later, teammate Brooke Briscoe’s shot from approximately 20 yards away inflated the cushion to 3-0.
Then, in the 61st minute, Tabor slipped another shot past goalkeeper Pricilla Rodriguez to create the final score.
“In the past few years,” Wiemers said, “that is the best we’ve played against them. To be down just 1-0 at halftime was phenomenal.
“To hold a team of that caliber in check and force them to work that hard — I couldn’t ask for anything more as a coach.”
Now, the Lady Badgers, who finish district with a 5-6-1 record, prepare for the playoffs.
Lampasas will face Boerne in the bi-district round next week.
While it will not be easy to advance, Wiemers feels his team is prepared after closing the regular season against No. 16 Salado and state-ranked Liberty Hill.
“This is exactly how we want to end the season,” he said. “It wasn’t the scores we wanted to end with, but these games are definitely going to prepare us for where we are going.”
