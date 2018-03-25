LAMPASAS — Sloane Johnson put together an impressive offensive performance Friday evening, leading Lampasas to a 19-3 victory against Burnet in three innings.
In addition to recording the Lady Badgers’ first three runs on a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning after the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead, the senior shortstop delivered a walkoff double to score two runners and secure the win.
In the end, Johnson was 4 for 4 at the plate, including a pair of doubles, with six RBIs and three runs scored.
Following the game, Herald reporter Clay Whittington discussed the outing with Johnson.
Overall, what are your thoughts on the game?
“I thought we hit the ball really nicely. We’ve been working on different things and trying to fix the things we didn’t do at Leander Glenn, including hitting when runners are on and maximizing our base runners. So, this was a big confidence boost going into our game against Liberty Hill, where we are going to need hits like that.”
After Burnet jumped out to an early lead, how important was it for you to respond the way you did by scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the inning?
“That was very important because you never want to get behind, especially at home. You don’t want to wait until the last inning to start hitting. You want to jump out as soon as possible and score early.”
Do you feel your home run had a trickle-down effect offensively to the rest of the lineup?
“I do think it had some sort of effect, because it got everyone into the mindset of, ‘OK, I’m going to hit.’ Then, the next person was like, ‘OK, now I’m going to hit.’ It was just a chain reaction. Hitting breeds hitting.’
Then, still in the first inning, you go back up and hit an RBI double. Just talk about your first inning.
“That was a great way to start the game, and after that inning, I felt really confident, and I think we really picked it up on defense as well. We just really started playing solid defense behind our pitcher, so I think the hitting helped us to be more confident on defense also.”
Individually, how did you feel coming into this game?
“I was excited for this game, because it was against Burnet, and we have the long rivalry. I knew this game was going to give us confidence, and that’s what we need.”
So, how do you maintain this momentum moving forward?
“We just have to keep our defense solid with minimal errors, and we can’t let a lot of base runners get on. Then, we need to keep our sticks going by working on hitting the different pitches we know we’ll see in the upcoming weeks. We have to work on playing at a quicker pace.”
