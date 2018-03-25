Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.