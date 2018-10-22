Salado is sending a trio of runners to the upcoming state cross country meet.
After winning the District 27-4A championship, Lady Eagles sophomore Jaci McGregor secured a second consecutive trip to state by placing second at Monday’s Region IV-4A meet in Corpus Christi. She posted a time of 11 minutes, 1.72 seconds along the 2-mile course.
La Feria junior Dariana Vasquez won the individual title with a time of 10:59.59.
A pair of Eagles will join McGregor at the state meet after senior Hunter Haas and sophomore Logan Rickey each placed in the top 10. Hass completed the 5,000-meter course in 15:10.33 to place sixth overall, and Rickey crossed the finish line ninth with a time of 15:14.78.
The state meet is Nov. 3 at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.
As a team, the Lady Eagles placed sixth with 182 points, while the Eagles were seventh with 251 points.
Grant Sellers, a sophomore, complemented Haas’ and Rickey’s outings by placing 53rd overall with a time of 16:21.20, while teammates Horacio Hunters (96th, 16:58.64) and Isaac Huerta (127th, 17:33.26) rounded out Salado’s scoring. Trey Graham (147th, 17:52.79) and Dustin Wilson (168th, 18:43.97) also competed for the Eagles, but their scores did not count toward the team total.
Progreso easily won the team championship, scoring a field-low 61 points, while Liberty Hill (105), Boerne (155) and La Feria (155) followed.
The top four teams and top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to state.
In the girls division, freshman Anna Lesley placed 32nd overall, finishing in 11:53.73 for Salado, with teammates Catalina Langlitz (51st, 12:10.85), Avery Fossum (62nd, 12:19.73) and Samantha Vargas (64th, 12:20.73) following.
Taylor Rich (71st, 12:27.98) and Reginia Deen (116th, 13:01.15) also raced for the Lady Eagles.
Bandera (62) claimed the team title, with La Feria (132), Devine (146) and Boerne (147) earning the remaining state berths.
LAMPASAS’ MOORE ADVANCES
Lady Badgers senior Taylor Moore will cap off her high school career at the state meet after placing 16th with a time of 11:40.73. With the performance, Moore captured the next to last individual berth.
The outing helped Lampasas place seventh as a team, totaling 226 points.
Annabelle Brack (38th, 12:00.98), Mackenzie Best (60th, 12:16.54), Abby Valdez (70th, 12:27.94) and Kailey O’Donnell (77th, 12:34.48) rounded out the Lady Badgers’ scoring, while Caitlyn Townsend (81st, 12:37.55) and Addison White (131st, 13:13.73) also competed for the Lady Badgers.
CLASS 4A STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET
Nov. 3 at Old Settlers Park, Round Rock
- Area Girls Qualifiers: Lampasas’ Taylor Moore, Gatesville’s Tasha Thoms and Katrina Thoms, Salado’s Jaci McGregor, 1:20 p.m.
- Area Boys Qualifiers: Salado’s Hunter Haas and Logan Rickey, 1:50 p.m.
