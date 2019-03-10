Salado's Zack Shaver was named MVP on the All-District 27-4A boys basketball team released Sunday.
Shaver, a 6-foot-4 senior, helped the Eagles finish second to district champ Liberty Hill, which lost in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday on a last-second dunk.
Shaver scored a team-high 21 points when Salado upset then-No. 17 Liberty Hill on Jan. 29 for a split of their 27-4A series.
Shaver was joined on the all-district first team by teammates Sammy Brown and junior Shane Roche.
Senior Kolbe Penick earned a spot on the first team for Lampasas. The Badgers had two players on the second team with Asiel Gary and Qadir Tolliver.
Jeremy Jarvis and sophomore Peyton Miller were selected to the second team for Salado.
Lampasas freshman Nate Borchardt and junior Brenton Webb earned honorable mention, as did Salado juniors Reece Brown and Eli Pittman.
Austin Eastside Memorial junior scoring dynamo Cory Canada was named Offensive Player of the Year. Liberty Hill's Parker McCurdy and Taylor's Izavier Rodriguez share the defensive honor.
Sophomore Kadin Knight of Liberty Hill was the Newcomer of the Year.
