Lampasas' football success is taking an early toll on the Badger basketball squad, which dropped to 0-3 Saturday with a 49-40 loss at Pflugerville Weiss.
The basketballers will have to wait for the football team's playoff run to end before it gets reinforcements from five key contributors.
In the meantime, coach Aaron Nuckles is getting a good look at some freshmen, including Nate Borchardt, who scored eight points in his second game since being called up to the varsity.
Borchardt hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter as the Badgers erased a double-digit Weiss lead before running out of gas.
Borchardt scored 14 in his debut Tuesday at Glen Rose.
Raven Wade led the Badgers with 10 points. Dale Allen had six points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Qadir Tolliver finished with four points and four assists. Kolbe Penick added seven points.
Lampasas held Weiss to 13 points in the middle two quarters to get back in the game.
"Our defense is really good when we’re not turning the ball over," Nuckles said.
Princeton Humphries and freshman point guard Corey Penson each had 17 points to lead the Wolves (1-1).
The Badgers' home opener is Monday against Bandera at 11:15 a.m.
SATURDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
- Pflugerville Weiss 49, Lampasas 40
Justin Northwest Classic
- Shoemaker 71, 6A-No. 7 South Grand Prairie 54
- 5A-No. 1 Justin Northwest 54, Shoemaker 52
SATURDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL
Austin Crockett tournament
- Lampasas 55, Hondo 32
- Lampasas 62, Taylor 45
Marble Falls Hill Country Classic
Third-place Game
- SA O’Connor 56, Copperas Cove 44
Semifinals
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 77, Copperas Cove 68
