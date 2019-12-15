Alfred Ortiz scored 19 points and Round Rock HomeSchool defeated Salado 65-56 in the championship game of the Jarrell tournament on Saturday.
Salado was trying to make it consecutive weekends with tourney titles after winning its own tournament last Saturday.
Eli Pittman made all three of Salado’s 3-pointers and led the Eagles with 17 points. Peyton Miller added 12 points, and Cade Scallin had 11.
Badgers win in Hamilton tourney to end 13-game road trip
Nate Borchardt scored 24 points and the Lampasas Badgers held off McGregor 63-59 to win the consolation final of the Hamilton tournament on Saturday.
Borchardt made six of the Badgers’ seven 3-pointers. Bramon made the other and finished with 19 points. Both were named to the all-tournament team.
The Badgers built a nine-point lead in the third quarter, but McGregor rallied for a three-point lead with 2½ minutes remaining in the game.
Lampasas answered with an 8-0 run and finished off the victory.
The Badgers lost both their Thursday games — 49-39 to Goldthwaite and 53-49 to Whitney — but were awarded a spot in the consolation final when a flu bug forced another team out of the tourney.
Bramon scored 17 in both losses.
The win capped a 28-day stretch that saw the Badgers play 13 games all away from home. Lampasas (7-7) has not played at home since winning its season opener on Nov. 16.
The Badgers’ road trips included stops in Bandera, Glen Rose and Brady. Coach Aaron Nuckles, who did almost all of the driving, tallied the mileage at 1,501. To put that in perspective, from Lampasas High School it is 1,512 miles to Washington, D.C., and 1,346 to Los Angeles.
Lampasas hosts Round Rock HomeSchool on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S BOY'S BASKETBALL
AUSTIN BOB HAYES CLASSIC
- Hutto 78, Copperas Cove 43
FORT BEND ISD TOURNAMENT
- League City Clear Springs 53, Killeen 52
GLEN ROSE TOURNAMENT
- Slocum 60, Gatesville 46
JARRELL TOURNAMENT
Championship
- Round Rock HomeSchool 65, Salado 56
SAN ANTONIO ISD TOURNAMENT
- SA East Central 89, Belton 66
RR HOMESCHOOL 65, SALADO 56
At Jarrell tournament
Salado (56)
Self 0, Jenkins 0, Mescher 1, Pittman 17, Scallin 11, Miller 12, Goings 7, Brown 8, Abel 0.
Round Rock HomeSchool (65)
Fowler 8, Ortiz 19, Baptiste 14, Turner 0, Goodlet 7, Howard 12, Davis 4.
Salado 13 15 13 15—56
RR HomeSchool 12 20 14 19—65
3-Point Goals—Salado 3 (Pittman 3), RR HomeSchool 6 (Fowler 2, Ortiz, Baptiste, Goodlet, Howard). Free throws—Salado 7-13, RR HomeSchool 6-10. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Salado 14, RR HomeSchool 12. Technicals—Ortiz.
LAMPASAS 63, McGREGOR 59
At Hamilton tournament
Lampasas (63)
Borchardt 24, Bramon 19, Pace 7, Stanley 6, Hogeda 4, Mulcahy 2, Bender 1, Richardson 0.
McGregor (59)
McDaniel 9, Thizadagell 9, Parker 14, Lorenz 3, Smith 19, Allison 4.
Lampasas 13 15 9 26—63
McGregor 14 11 13 21—59
3-Point Goals—Lampasas 7 (Borchardt 6, Bramon), McGregor 1 (Thizadagell). Free Throws—Lampasas 6-11, McGregor 11-22. Fouled Out—Parker. Total Fouls—Lampasas 23, McGregor 18. Technicals—Richardson.
Records—Lampasas 7-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.