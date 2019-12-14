NEW CANEY — Lampasas’ historic season is over.
After posting a school record for wins and reaching the state semifinals for just the second time in school history, the Badgers could not make their debut at state.
Class 4A-Division I No. 6 Lampasas rallied to tie the score 42-42 with 2 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but No. 2 Carthage drove 68 yards on the ensuing possession for the go-ahead score, and the Badgers’ last-gasp effort fell short.
Lampasas advanced to the Bulldogs’ 22-yard line with 2.6 seconds left, but Ace Whitehead’s pass fell incomplete in the end zone, and the Bulldogs will return to the state championship game for the third time in four years.
Whitehead completed 22 of 41 passes for 390 yards for three touchdowns and two interceptions with senior receiver Cameron Everts catching 11 passes for 229 yards and a pair of scores. Additionally, Jaylon Porter caught five passes for 104 yards.
Lampasas (13-2) fell into an immediate hole to start the game as Whitehead’s pass was intercepted on the game’s opening possession by Ja’Von King, who returned the ball 70 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the period.
The advantage held into the second quarter, where Carthage (15-0) capped off a three-play drive with a 43-yard touchdown from Kavonte Brown-Hoskins to inflate the cushion to 14-0.
Then, the Badgers began to rally.
After punting away its next two drives, Lampasas found its rhythm, needing just two plays to complete a 69-yard drive as Whitehead connected with Jaylon Porter for a 20-yard score.
On the ensuing possession, Lampasas sophomore linebacker Case Brister returned an interception 35 yards for a score, tying the game 14-14 with 9:04 remaining in the second quarter.
The Badgers claimed their first lead approximately four minutes later on Jack Jerome’s 2-yard run into the end zone, but the extra point was no good, and it proved to be costly.
With time expiring, Whitehead was intercepted for a second time, and Mason Bobo returned it 65 yards for a score, allowing Carthage to take a 21-20 advantage into halftime.
HISTORIC 13-2 SEASON
Lampasas 63, Joshua 14
Lampasas 66, Lago Vista 27
Lorena 31, Lampasas 30
Lampasas 48, La Vernia 28
Lampasas 59, Gatesville 0
Lampasas 45, Burnet 13
Lampasas 52, Liberty Hill 10
Lampasas 56, Taylor 0
Lampasas 56, Canyon Lake 35
Lampasas 47, Fredericksburg 35
Lampasas 42, Freeport Brazosport 14
Lampasas 56, Gonzales 6
Lampasas 66, Needville 44
Lampasas 49, Liberty Hill 34
Carthage 49, Lampasas 42
FRIDAY PLAYOFF SCORES
Semifinal
- Alvin Shadow Creek 45, SA Wagner 21
Class 4A Division I
Semifinal
- Carthage 49, Lampasas 42
- Waco La Vega 27, Springtown 14
Class 4A Division II
Semifinal
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Midland Greenwood 20
- Wimberley 56, Silsbee 43
Class 3A Division I
Semifinal
- Grandview 41, Columbus 21
Class 3A Division II
Semifinal
- Gunter 27, Canadian 20
- Omaha Pewitt 24, East Bernard 18
Class 2A Division II
Semifinal
- Mart 28, Falls City 8
THURSDAY PLAYOFF SCORES
Semifinal
- Pottsboro 36, Brock 35
Class 2A Division I
Semifinal
- Post 35, Valley View 7
- Refugio 29, San Augustine 21
Class 2A Division II
Semifinal
- Hamlin 56, Stratford 23
