LAMPASAS — The onslaught was immediate and overwhelming.
Looking to upset the District 28-4A champion in the opening game of its first-round playoff series, Lampasas’ hopes were quickly dashed as Fredericksburg’s offense quickly ignited.
The Lady Billies hit two home runs in a three-run top of the first inning and added another one inning later, opening the floodgates en route to a 17-4 victory.
Following the defeat, Lampasas first baseman Hannah Greenberg admitted the early deficit was deflating.
“That just dropped us down into a hole that we had to claw ourselves out of,” she said, “but when they just keep hitting and hitting and scoring and scoring, the hole just keeps getting deeper.
“We just couldn’t climb back out.”
Fredericksburg would not allow it.
The Lady Billies finished with 18 hits, including five home runs from five different players, including the trio of shots sent out of the park during the first two innings.
“When you get home runs hit against you from the get-go,” Lampasas head coach Drew Cleavinger said, “it can feel defeating, like you weren’t prepared, but we were prepared.
“When knew what was coming, we knew what they were going to do, and we just didn’t execute on our end.”
The Lady Badgers responded to the immediate outburst with a run in the bottom of the first inning as Cally Reding’s RBI scored teammate Collyn Schuricht.
Then, Lampasas pulled within three runs, 5-2, when Monica Garza crossed home plate in the third inning, but the Lady Badgers would not get any closer.
Fueled by three Lampasas errors in the fourth inning, Fredericksburg (26-8) scored four runs to inflate its cushion to 9-2.
“That changed the momentum for us,” Cleavinger said. “We weren’t able to come back from that.
“When you have innings like that, if you don’t come back and be successful at the plate, it just makes things even harder.”
The Lady Billies’ lead ballooned to 11-2 after the top of the sixth, but Greenberg hit a two-run home run to centerfield in the bottom of the inning. Once again, however, Fredericksburg had an answer, scoring six runs in a five-hit seventh inning.
Led by Greenberg, who was 2 for 3, Lampasas (26-14) finished with seven hits. Garza was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.
The series resumes Thursday, when Fredericksburg hosts Game 2 at 6 p.m. Should weather affect the field conditions, the contest will be moved to Wimberley.
Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lampasas.
With their season on the verge of ending, the Lady Badgers must find a way to overcome the disappointment of a lopsided defeat, but Greenberg has no doubt the team will be prepared.
“I know we can bounce back from this,” she said. “We got down on ourselves when we got down, but having a positive attitude is a big part of softball.
“It’s up to us to put this behind us and stay upbeat.”
4A BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF SERIES
Best-of-3
- Tuesday: Fredericksburg 17, Lampasas 4, Fredericksburg leads series 1-0
- Thursday: Lampasas at Fredericksburg, 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Fredericksburg at Lampasas, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
