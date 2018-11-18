CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Bidistrict
EP Franklin 77, Midland 56
Euless Trinity 56, Arlington Martin 34
Southlake Carroll 54, Coppell 10
DeSoto 55, Dallas Skyline 53
Odessa Permian 42, EP Coronado 0
Arlington Lamar 55, San Angelo Central 14
Lewisville 33, Keller 27, 3OT
Duncanville 30, South Grand Prairie 14
Area
EP Franklin (9-2) vs. Euless Trinity (9-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Midland's Grande Stadium
Southlake Carroll (11-0) vs. DeSoto (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mansfield's Newsom Stadium
Odessa Permian (8-3) vs. Arlington Lamar (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University
Lewisville (9-2) vs. Duncanville (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, NRH's Birdville ISD Complex
Region II Bidistrict
Allen 56, Garland Rowlett 21
Rockwall 50, Belton 14
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21, Houston Langham Creek 15
The Woodlands 66, Aldine Davis 7
Garland Sachse 35, Plano East 25
Waco Midway 48, Mesquite 13
Round Rock 56, Cypress Woods 49
Klein Oak 17, Spring 14, 2OT
Area
Allen (11-0) vs. Rockwall (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Garland's Williams Stadium
Round Rock Cedar Ridge (9-2) vs. The Woodlands (8-3), 4 p.m. Friday, Shenandoah's Woodforest Stadium
Garland Sachse (8-3) vs. Waco Midway (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Mansfield's Newsom Stadium
Round Rock (7-4) vs. Klein Oak (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Bryan's Green Stadium
Region III Bidistrict
Jersey Village 56, Houston Chavez 12
Katy 52, Fort Bend Travis 7
Galena Park North Shore 56, Pasadena Dobie 19
Dickinson 49, Pearland 21
Cypress Fairbanks 42, Houston Lamar 21
Fort Bend Ridge Point 14, Katy Seven Lakes 10
Humble Atascocita 71, Channelview 55
Alief Hastings 45, League City Clear Springs 38
Area
Jersey Village (10-1) vs. Katy (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, Katy's Legacy Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (11-0) vs. Dickinson (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, Galena Park ISD Stadium
Cypress Fairbanks (9-2) vs. Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday, Katy's Rhodes Stadium
Humble Atascocita (10-1) vs. Alief Hastings (7-4), 4 p.m. Saturday, Houston's NRG Stadium
Region IV Bidistrict
Lake Travis 45, Smithson Valley 14
SA Madison 35, SA Northside Warren 7
Laredo United 31, Mission 28
Weslaco 25, Harlingen 14
Converse Judson 49, Buda Hays 14
SA Reagan 30, SA Northside O'Connor 7
PSJA North 25, Laredo United South 17
San Benito 46, Edinburg 20
Area
Lake Travis (9-1) vs. SA Madison (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, New Braunfels Canyon
Laredo United (9-2) vs. Weslaco (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Farris Stadium
Converse Judson (10-0) vs. SA Reagan (9-2), noon Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome
PSJA North (7-4) vs. San Benito (7-4), 2 p.m. Friday, Pharr's PSJA Stadium
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I Bidistrict
Midland Lee 70, EP Americas 12
Haltom City 47, Arlington Bowie 41
Lewisville Hebron 17, Keller Fossil Ridge 7
Richardson Pearce 23, Cedar Hill 21
Amarillo Tascosa 57, EP Pebble Hills 35
Arlington 49, Weatherford 16
Denton Guyer 52, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Mansfield Lake Ridge 45, Richardson Lake Highlands 35
Area
Midland Lee (9-2) vs. Haltom City (11-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Abilene Christian University
Lewisville Hebron (7-4) vs. Richardson Pearce (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium
Amarillo Tascosa (8-3) vs. Arlington (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Wichita Falls
Denton Guyer (6-5) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Bedford's Pennington Field
Region II Bidistrict
Prosper 41, Garland Naaman Forest 21
Longview 70, Copperas Cove 22
Austin Vandegrift 35, Tomball Memorial 14
Klein Collins 30, Aldine Eisenhower 6
Wylie 38, McKinney 28
Mesquite Horn 45, Temple 38
Cypress Ranch 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 10
Spring Westfield 10, Klein 6
Area
Prosper (9-2) vs. Longview (11-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, Frisco's Ford Center
Austin Vandegrift (11-0) vs. Klein Collins (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, Waller
Wylie (6-5) vs. Mesquite Horn (4-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Cypress Ranch (11-0) vs. Spring Westfield (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Houston's Thorne Stadium
Region III Bidistrict
Cypress Falls 40, Houston Westside 14
Katy Tompkins 35, Fort Bend Elkins 20
Beaumont West Brook 56, Humble Kingwood Park 14
Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Friendswood Clear Brook 7
Cypress Creek 34, Houston Heights 7
Katy Taylor 28, Fort Bend Dulles 13
Humble Summer Creek 29, Houston King 28
Houston Clear Lake 28, Pearland Dawson 14
Area
Cypress Falls (9-2) vs. Katy Tompkins (9-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Houston's Pridgeon Stadium
Beaumont West Brook (9-2) vs. Houston Strake Jesuit (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Deer Park's Abshier Stadium
Cypress Creek (6-5) vs. Katy Taylor (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Katy's Legacy Stadium
Humble Summer Creek (8-2) vs. Houston Clear Lake (6-5), noon Saturday, Houston's NRG Stadium
Region IV Bidistrict
Austin Westlake 28, Schertz Clemens 14
SA Northside Brennan 33, SA Johnson 28
Laredo Alexander 40, McAllen Memorial 28
Edinburg Vela 52, Harlingen South 14
Cibolo Steele 18, Austin Bowie 17
SA Northside Brandeis 49, SA Churchill 38
Eagle Pass 34, PSJA 28, OT
Brownsville Hanna 35, Weslaco East 20
Area
Austin Westlake (10-1) vs. SA Northside Brennan (8-3), 4 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome
Laredo Alexander (9-2) vs. Edinburg Vela (11-0), 4 p.m. Friday, Roma
Cibolo Steele (8-3) vs. SA Northside Brandeis (9-2), 8 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome
Eagle Pass (9-2) vs. Brownsville Hanna (9-1), 4 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Incarnate Word
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I Bidistrict
Abilene Cooper 49, EP Eastwood 41
NRH Birdville 29, Saginaw Boswell 27
Amarillo Caprock 42, EP Eastlake 17
Grapevine 34, Crowley 14
Azle 52, Colleyville Heritage 20
Lubbock Coronado 35, EP Chapin 17
Denton Ryan 65, FW Brewer 24
EP Del Valle 21, Amarillo 10
Area
Abilene Cooper (6-5) vs. NRH Birdville (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells
Amarillo Caprock (8-3) vs. Grapevine (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Sweetwater
Azle (10-1) vs. Lubbock Coronado (9-2), 11 a.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University
Denton Ryan (11-0) vs. EP Del Valle (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Midland's Grande Stadium
Region II Bidistrict
Mansfield Timberview 35, Lewisville The Colony 30
Magnolia West 44, Sherman 31
Dallas Highland Park 35, Frisco Independence 14
College Station 41, Mesquite Poteet 38
Tyler 43, Tomball 17
Lancaster 49, Frisco Wakeland 28
Lufkin 50, McKinney North 27
Frisco Lone Star 41, Mansfield Legacy 6
Area
Mansfield Timberview (6-5) vs. Magnolia West (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Stadium
Dallas Highland Park (11-0) vs. College Station (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Waco ISD Stadium
Tyler (8-2) vs. Lancaster (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Lufkin (10-1) vs. Frisco Lone Star (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Waco's McLane Stadium
Region III Bidistrict
New Caney 20, Fort Bend Hightower 14
Georgetown 21, Seguin 6
Alvin Shadow Creek 37, New Caney Porter 30
Cedar Park 10, Austin LBJ 7, OT
Hutto 58, Austin McCallum 7
Angleton 55, Humble Kingwood Park 32
Manor 43, Dripping Springs 40
Richmond Foster 20, Port Arthur Memorial 19
Area
New Caney (10-1) vs. Georgetown (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Bryan's Green Stadium
Alvin Shadow Creek (11-0) vs. Cedar Park (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Bryan's Green Stadium
Hutto (10-0) vs. Angleton (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Waller
Manor (5-6) vs. Richmond Foster (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Prairie View A&M
Region IV Bidistrict
SA Wagner 59, SA Harlandale 7
CC Ray 42, Brownsville Pace 7
SA Southwest 49, SA Brackenridge 27
CC Flour Bluff 56, La Joya Palmview 21
CC Memorial 44, Brownsville Memorial 14
SA Harlan 33, SA Houston 14
Mission Memorial 69, Victoria East 21
SA Memorial 35, Laredo Martin 33
Area
SA Wagner (10-1) vs. CC Ray (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium
SA Southwest (10-1) vs. CC Flour Bluff (8-3), 2 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Dragon Stadium
CC Memorial (11-0) vs. SA Harlan (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium
Mission Memorial (10-1) vs. SA Memorial (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I Bidistrict
EP Parkland 48, EP Irvin 12
Canyon Randall 38, FW Southwest 7
EP Andress 33, EP Hanks 12
WF Rider 57, FW Wyatt 44
Lubbock Cooper 52, FW Eastern Hills 0
EP Austin 35, Canutillo 14
Justin Northwest 58, Wichita Falls 20
EP Burges 31, Clint Horizon 14
Area
EP Parkland (10-0-1) vs. Canyon Randall (5-6), 6 p.m. Friday, Odessa's Ratliff Stadium
EP Andress (9-2) vs. WF Rider (6-5), 1 p.m. Friday, Odessa's Ratliff Stadium
Lubbock Cooper (11-0) vs. EP Austin (9-2), 3 p.m. Friday, Fort Stockton
Justin Northwest (9-2) vs. EP Burges (7-3-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Midland's Grande Stadium
Region II Bidistrict
Aledo 48, Seagoville 13
Lucas Lovejoy 45, Kaufman 29
Dallas South Oak Cliff 40, Everman 7
Frisco 41, Sulphur Springs 14
Frisco Reedy 47, Ennis 21
Midlothian 42, Red Oak 13
Corsicana 53, Lake Dallas 31
Burleson Centennial 70, Dallas Kimball 12
Area
Aledo (11-0) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (8-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Bedford's Pennington Field
Dallas South Oak Cliff (10-0) vs. Frisco (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frisco's Ford Center
Frisco Reedy (11-0) vs. Midlothian (9-2), 3 p.m. Friday, Frisco's Ford Center
Corsicana (9-2) vs. Burleson Centennial (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Burleson
Region III Bidistrict
Marshall 56, Rosenberg Lamar 14
Nederland 22, Fort Bend Willowridge 16
Huntsville 57, Nacogdoches 7
Manvel 62, Barbers Hill 42
Fort Bend Marshall 53, Santa Fe 15
A&M Consolidated 40, Whitehouse 12
Port Neches-Groves 48, Houston Northside 7
Lindale 52, Montgomery 38
Area
Marshall (9-2) vs. Nederland (10-1), 4 p.m. Friday, Houston's NRG Stadium
Huntsville (10-1) vs. Manvel (9-2), noon Friday, Houston's NRG Stadium
Fort Bend Marshall (11-0) vs. A&M Consolidated (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Tomball ISD Stadium
Port Neches-Groves (8-3) vs. Lindale (7-4), 8 p.m. Friday, Houston's NRG Stadium
Region IV Bidistrict
Leander Glenn 28, Castroville Medina Valley 14
Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Sharyland Pioneer 55
Kerrville Tivy 63, Bastrop 62, 2OT
SA Southside 56, Mercedes 7
CC Calallen 49, Pharr Valley View 0
SA Alamo Heights 38, Georgetown East View 21
Mission Sharyland 27, Somerset 21
Brenham 23, Boerne Champion 20
Area
Leander Glenn (7-4) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-3), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Bastrop
Kerrville Tivy (10-1) vs. SA Southside (9-2), 6 p.m. Saturday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium
CC Calallen (10-1) vs. SA Alamo Heights (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Heroes Stadium
Mission Sharyland (7-3) vs. Brenham (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I Bidistrict
Big Spring 28, Clint 22
Hereford 34, Springtown 31, OT
Seminole 42, Fabens 7
Canyon 62, Gainesville 14
Decatur 48, Dumas 21
Andrews 57, San Elizario 6
WF Hirschi 56, Pampa 23
San Angelo Lake View 28, Clint Mountain View 21
Area
Big Spring (3-8) vs. Hereford (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Plainview
Seminole (7-3) vs. Canyon (10-1), 4 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Cooper
Decatur (5-6) vs. Andrews (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium
WF Hirschi (9-2) vs. San Angelo Lake View (3-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium
Region II Bidistrict
Waco La Vega 61, Lake Worth 0
Melissa 56, Alvarado 38
Kennedale 58, Brownwood 20
Paris 59, Dallas Carter 12
Argyle 70, Carrollton Ranchview 14
China Spring 48, FW Benbrook 15
Celina 35, Wilmer-Hutchins 34
Stephenville 54, FW Dunbar 31
Area
Waco La Vega (9-2) vs. Melissa (8-3), 1:30 p.m. Friday, Corsicana
Kennedale (9-2) vs. Paris (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, McKinney's Poe Stadium
Argyle (11-0) vs. China Spring (6-5), 6 p.m. Friday, Joshua
Celina (6-4) vs. Stephenville (7-3), 3 p.m. Friday, FW Brewer
Region III Bidistrict
Midlothian Heritage 42, Kilgore 21
Navasota 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
Carthage 49, Waxahachie Life 24
Huffman Hargrave 40, Houston Furr 24
Splendora 47, Houston North Forest 19
Van 49, Athens 13
Lumberton 38, Houston Wheatley 21
Henderson 31, Crandall 24
Area
Midlothian Heritage (10-1) vs. Navasota (6-5), 2:30 p.m. Friday, Waco's McLane Stadium
Carthage (11-0) vs. Huffman Hargrave (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Lufkin
Splendora (10-1) vs. Van (9-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Nacogdoches’ Johnson Stadium
Lumberton (6-5) vs. Henderson (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium
Region IV Bidistrict
Sealy 55, Taylor 0
Boerne 44, Zapata 11
Liberty Hill 62, Bay City 14
Gonzales 35, Kingsville King 15
La Vernia 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 28
Lampasas 42, Freeport Brazosport 35
La Feria 28, Beeville Jones 25
Needville 42, Fischer Canyon Lake 28
Area
Sealy (11-0) vs. Boerne (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Pflugerville
Liberty Hill (9-1) vs. Gonzales (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Manor
La Vernia (10-1) vs. Lampasas (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Austin's Reeves Complex
La Feria (10-1) vs. Needville (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mathis
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I Bidistrict
Midland Greenwood 24, Perryton 7
Vernon 27, Ferris 14
Levelland 62, Monahans 26
Iowa Park 42, Hillsboro 0
Graham 70, Godley 45
Lubbock Estacado 24, Fort Stockton 0
Glen Rose 49, Aubrey 28
Dalhart 26, Snyder 7
Area
Midland Greenwood (9-2) vs. Vernon (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Brownwood
Levelland (8-2) vs. Iowa Park (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Snyder
Graham (8-3) vs. Lubbock Estacado (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University
Glen Rose (9-1) vs. Dalhart (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Vernon
Region II Bidistrict
Gilmer 38, Sunnyvale 24
Fairfield 56, Wills Point 19
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 56, Dallas Roosevelt 12
Waco Connally 58, Bullard 31
Rusk 26, Robinson 19
Pittsburg 42, Nevada Community 7
Lorena 55, Brownsboro 7
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 47, Caddo Mills 17
Area
Gilmer (5-6) vs. Fairfield (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Athens
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-2) vs. Waco Connally (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Royse City
Rusk (5-6) vs. Pittsburg (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium
Lorena (10-1) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (4-7), 6 p.m. Friday, Royse City
Region III Bidistrict
Jasper 49, Hamshire-Fannett 14
Bellville 27, La Marque 19
West Orange-Stark 76, Huntington 3
Sweeny 21, La Grange 14
Wharton 49, Smithville 31
Silsbee 52, Shepherd 13
Giddings 58, Houston Washington 6
Liberty 55, Center 38
Area
Jasper (11-0) vs. Bellville (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Conroe's Moorhead Stadium
West Orange-Stark (7-4) vs. Sweeny (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, New Caney
Wharton (8-3) vs. Silsbee (7-4), 6 p.m. Friday, Channelview
Giddings (10-1) vs. Liberty (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, New Caney
Region IV Bidistrict
Cuero 66, Pearsall 12
Rio Hondo 37, Ingleside 20
Llano 21, Hondo 14, OT
CC West Oso 57, Port Isabel 56
Rockport-Fulton 55, Progreso 0
Crystal City 26, Wimberley 21
Raymondville 48, Orange Grove 16
Geronimo Navarro 34, Devine 30
Area
Cuero (10-1) vs. Rio Hondo (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, CC Calallen
Llano (7-4) vs. CC West Oso (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium
Rockport-Fulton (7-4), vs. Crystal City (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium
Raymondville (10-1) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Beeville
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region I Bidistrict
Denver City 59, Littlefield 14
Eastland 49, Boyd 27
Shallowater 63, Tornillo 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 30, Whitesboro 21
Wall 20, Pilot Point 0
Bushland 62, Kermit 26
Brock 34, Breckenridge 27
Slaton 36, Brownfield 28
Area
Denver City (8-3) vs. Eastland (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, San Angelo Stadium
Shallowater (11-0) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (9-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Big Spring
Wall (8-2) vs. Bushland (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Levelland
Brock (10-1) vs. Slaton (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Sweetwater
Region II Bidistrict
Dallas Madison 32, Van Alstyne 26
Mount Vernon 32, Tatum 26
Kemp 42, Lone Oak 14
Atlanta 28, New London West Rusk 20
Jefferson 41, Mineola 22
Malakoff 63, Pottsboro 35
Gladewater 35, Hughes Springs 21
Eustace 59, Bonham 34
Area
Dallas Madison (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-3), 4 p.m. Friday, Forney
Kemp (9-2) vs. Atlanta (6-5), 12:30 p.m. Friday, Tyler's Rose Stadium
Jefferson (11-0) vs. Malakoff (8-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Mineola
Gladewater (10-1) vs. Eustace (4-7), 2 p.m. Friday, Van
Region III Bidistrict
West 55, Little River Academy 28
East Chambers 82, Crockett 54
Cameron Yoe 49, Whitney 28
Diboll 31, Buna 26
Franklin 43, Hardin 0
Troy 35, Teague 21
Woodville 34, Coldspring-Oakhurst 7
Grandview 45, Rockdale 21
Area
West (8-3) vs. East Chambers (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, Conroe's Moorhead Stadium
Cameron Yoe (10-1) vs. Diboll (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Madisonville
Franklin (9-1) vs. Troy (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Stadium
Woodville (11-0) vs. Grandview (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler's Rose Stadium
Region IV Bidistrict
Altair Rice 21, Vanderbilt Industrial 14
SA Cole 16, Lyford 14
Edna 61, Palacios 21
Jourdanton 31, San Diego 21
Marion 56, Aransas Pass 12
Goliad 34, Hitchcock 0
George West 61, Universal City Randolph 7
Yoakum 30, Columbus 13
Area
Altair Rice (10-1) vs. SA Cole (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Bastrop
Edna (10-1) vs. Jourdanton (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Seguin's Matador Stadium
Marion (10-1) vs. Goliad (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jourdanton
George West (10-1) vs. Yoakum (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Gustafson Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region I Bidistrict
Crane 28, Coahoma 11
Tulia 26, Merkel 24
Abernathy 68, Anthony 21
Childress 42, Ballinger 16
Canadian 70, Anson 13
Colorado City 51, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Spearman 33, Cisco 29
Idalou 42, Alpine 6
Area
Crane (8-3) vs. Tulia (7-4), 3 p.m. Friday, Wolfforth
Abernathy (10-1) vs. Childress (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Amarillo's Bivins Stadium
Canadian (10-1) vs. Colorado City (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Plainview
Spearman (7-4) vs. Idalou (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Canyon's Kimbrough Stadium
Region II Bidistrict
Gunter 69, Millsap 21
Lexington 57, Palmer 12
Comanche 42, Nocona 30
Edgewood 50, Rogers 46
Buffalo 62, Hamilton 34
Jacksboro 31, Henrietta 28
Clifton 49, Rice 7
Holliday 66, Dublin 20
Area
Gunter (11-0) vs. Lexington (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Mexia
Comanche (8-3) vs. Edgewood (9-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Saginaw's Roughrider Stadium
Buffalo (11-0) vs. Jacksboro (7-4), 5 p.m. Friday, Whitney
Clifton (11-0) vs. Holliday (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells
Region III Bidistrict
Winona 37, Cooper 35
Corrigan-Camden 34, Elysian Fields 27
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 56, Bells 21
Daingerfield 64, Anderson-Shiro 13
Waskom 48, Hemphill 18
Troup 50, Paris Chisum 16
Newton 69, Omaha Pewitt 0
Grand Saline 23, Blue Ridge 0
Area
Winona (7-4) vs. Corrigan-Camden (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longview's Lobo Stadium
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) (10-1) vs. Daingerfield (7-3), 2 p.m. Friday, Longview's Pirate Stadium
Waskom (10-1) vs. Troup (9-2), 5 p.m. Friday, Tatum
Newton (10-0) vs. Grand Saline (7-3), 3 p.m. Friday, Henderson
Region IV Bidistrict
Blanco 28, Schulenburg 0
CC London 27, Stockdale 14
East Bernard 57, Johnson City 12
Hebbronville 29, Skidmore-Tynan 20
Poth 35, Santa Rosa 14
Van Vleck 20, Sonora 13
Odem 22, Dilley 8
El Maton Tidehaven 41, Ingram Moore 16
Area
Blanco (9-2) vs. CC London (8-2), 5 p.m. Friday, Floresville
East Bernard (10-1) vs. Hebbronville (6-4), 2 p.m. Friday, Seguin's Matador Stadium
Poth (10-1) vs. Van Vleck (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Hallettsville
Odem (11-0) vs. El Maton Tidehaven (5-6), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Port Lavaca
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region I
Bidistrict
Panhandle 54, Post 16
Winters 26, Alvord 7
New Deal 48, Sunray 0
Stamford 68, Lindsay 34
Hawley 69, Chico 15
Sundown 59, Sanford-Fritch 30
Seymour 51, Ozona 13
Stinnett West Texas 55, Floydada 17
Area
Panhandle (9-2) vs. Winters (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Lubbock's Lowrey Field
New Deal (11-0) vs. Stamford (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday, Snyder
Hawley (10-1) vs. Sundown (9-2), 8 p.m. Friday, Post
Seymour (10-1) vs. Stinnett West Texas (8-3), 2 p.m. Friday, Childress
Region II
Bidistrict
Collinsville 42, Como-Pickton 8
Riesel 59, Crawford 13
Wolfe City 51, Tom Bean 6
De Leon 41, Axtell 21
San Saba 67, Italy 8
Valley View 42, Honey Grove 0
Bosqueville 72, Valley Mills 21
Celeste 42, Bogata Rivercrest 6
Area
Collinsville (9-1) vs. Riesel (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Kennedale's Wildcat Stadium
Wolfe City (10-1) vs. De Leon (7-4), 6 p.m. Friday, Bedford's Pennington Field
San Saba (11-0) vs. Valley View (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Weatherford
Bosqueville (8-3) vs. Celeste (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, DeSoto's Eagle Stadium
Region III
Bidistrict
Centerville 51, Cushing 18
Tenaha 49, Shelbyville 18
Price Carlisle 56, Cayuga 6
Joaquin 42, Pineland West Sabine 0
Garrison 56, Groveton 27
Alto 47, Normangee 16
San Augustine 40, Timpson 12
Jewett Leon 55, Big Sandy 42
Area
Centerville (8-3) vs. Tenaha (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Palestine
Price Carlisle (11-0) vs. Joaquin (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Carthage
Garrison (9-2) vs. Alto (8-3), TBD
San Augustine (9-2) vs. Jewett Leon (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Crockett
Region IV
Bidistrict
Holland 63, Junction 12
Wallis Brazos 45, Three Rivers 21
Mason 63, Milano 0
Weimar 57, Freer 7
Shiner 76, Santa Maria 0
Hearne 49, Brackettville 6
Refugio 75, Yorktown 0
Thorndale 55, Center Point 24
Area
Holland (10-1) vs. Wallis Brazos (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Giddings
Mason (11-0) vs. Weimar (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buda
Shiner (10-1) vs. Hearne (5-5), 1 p.m. Friday, Giddings
Refugio (9-2) vs. Thorndale (8-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Converse's Rutledge Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region I Bidistrict
McCamey 51, Plains 13
Vega 31, Tahoka 26
Farwell 53, Van Horn 6
Stratford 84, Smyer 8
Gruver 64, Crosbyton 8
Wink 31, Sudan 14
Clarendon 38, Ralls 13
Iraan 32, Bovina 22
Area
McCamey (8-3) vs. Vega (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Wolfforth
Farwell (10-1) vs. Stratford (6-5), 2 p.m. Friday, Amarillo River Road
Gruver (10-1) vs. Wink (7-4), 3 p.m. Friday, Lubbock's Lowrey Field
Clarendon (7-3) vs. Iraan (10-1), 4 p.m. Friday, Post
Region II Bidistrict
Wellington 60, Electra 8
Christoval 40, Cross Plains 34
Windthorst 41, Memphis 0
Hamlin 52, Miles 0
Albany 47, Rocksprings 7
Santo 63, Quanah 30
Haskell 26, Eldorado 22
Wheeler 51, Archer City 26
Area
Wellington (11-0) vs. Christoval (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Post
Windthorst (7-4) vs. Hamlin (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Graham
Albany (6-5) vs. Santo (10-1), 2:30 p.m. Friday, Graham
Haskell (4-6) vs. Wheeler (8-3), 2 p.m. Friday, Vernon
Region III Bidistrict
Muenster 53, Mount Enterprise 6
Lovelady 69, Dawson 19
Clarksville 56, Tioga 0
Evadale 36, Frost 15
Mart 80, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Simms Bowie 19, Era 12
Grapeland 54, Hubbard 0
Detroit 50, Cumby 42
Area
Muenster (10-1) vs. Lovelady (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Emory Rains
Clarksville (7-4) vs. Evadale (8-3), 3 p.m. Friday, Beckville
Mart (10-1) vs. Simms Bowie (7-4), 2 p.m. Friday, Whitehouse
Grapeland (10-1) vs. Detroit (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Athens
Region IV Bidistrict
Granger 29, Louise 23
La Villa 35, Runge 25
Burton 59, Chilton 13
La Pryor 56, Bruni 16
Falls City 75, Agua Dulce 12
Snook 36, Bremond 34
Woodsboro 46, Charlotte 26
Flatonia 30, Iola 28
Area
Granger (10-1) vs. La Villa (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Poteet
Burton (8-2) vs. La Pryor (9-2), noon Friday, Floresville
Falls City (11-0) vs. Snook (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday, Bastrop
Woodsboro (11-0) vs. Flatonia (6-5), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Ganado
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Region I Bidistrict
McLean 62, Petersburg 6
Aspermont 84, Paducah 55
Ira 68, Crowell 22
White Deer 70, Nazareth 24
Regional
McLean (11-0) vs. Aspermont (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Lockney
Ira (10-0) vs. White Deer (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Lockney
Region II
Ropesville 58, Lenorah Grady 12
Balmorhea 64, Sterling City 22
Garden City 71, Rankin 41
Gail Borden County 56, Morton 0
Regional
Ropesville (7-3) vs. Balmorhea (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Garden City
Garden City (11-0) vs. Gail Borden County (9-2), 3 p.m. Saturday, Colorado City
Region III
Aquilla 74, Newcastle 24
Milford 60, High Island 15
Gilmer Union Hill 60, Coolidge 34
Blum 60, Savoy 14
Regional
Aquilla (6-5) vs. Milford (91), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Italy
Gilmer Union Hill (10-1) vs. Blum (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mabank
Region IV
Gorman 68, Eden 20
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 58, Evant 12
Leakey 66, Jonesboro 30
May 94, Robert Lee 88
Regional
Gorman (7-4) vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon (8-2), 4 p.m. Friday, Fredericksburg
Leakey (10-1) vs. May (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Fredericksburg
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Region I Bidistrict
Follett 76, Silverton 26
Whitharral 64, Southland 0
Anton 62, Wilson 6
Matador Motley County 72, Groom 56
Regional
Follett (9-2) vs. Whitharral (10-0-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Happy
Anton (9-2) vs. Matador Motley County (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Petersburg
Region II
Grandfalls-Royalty 84, Loraine 34
Lueders-Avoca 46, Woodson 0
Jayton 60, Throckmorton 6
Blackwell 72, Sierra Blanca 24
Regional
Grandfalls-Royalty (9-2) vs. Lueders-Avoca (6-5), 3 p.m. Saturday, Westbrook
Jayton (7-3) vs. Blackwell (10-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Trent
Region III
Ladonia Fannindel 66, Gordon 48
Iredell 62, Morgan 0
Walnut Springs 80, Kopperl 54
Strawn 68, Bowie Gold-Burg 0
Regional
Ladonia Fannindel (6-2) vs. Iredell (10-0), 5 p.m. Friday, Italy
Walnut Springs (7-4) vs. Strawn (9-2), 6 p.m. Thursday, Strawn
Region IV
Oakwood 72, McDade 0
Blanket 75, Valera Panther Creek 30
Richland Springs 53, Brookesmith 6
Calvert 48, Trinidad 14
Regional
Oakwood (8-3) vs. Blanket (11-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Abbott
Richland Springs (10-1) vs. Calvert (8-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Gatesville
