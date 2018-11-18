CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Bidistrict

EP Franklin 77, Midland 56

Euless Trinity 56, Arlington Martin 34

Southlake Carroll 54, Coppell 10

DeSoto 55, Dallas Skyline 53

Odessa Permian 42, EP Coronado 0

Arlington Lamar 55, San Angelo Central 14

Lewisville 33, Keller 27, 3OT

Duncanville 30, South Grand Prairie 14

Area

EP Franklin (9-2) vs. Euless Trinity (9-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Midland's Grande Stadium

Southlake Carroll (11-0) vs. DeSoto (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mansfield's Newsom Stadium

Odessa Permian (8-3) vs. Arlington Lamar (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University

Lewisville (9-2) vs. Duncanville (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, NRH's Birdville ISD Complex

Region II Bidistrict

Allen 56, Garland Rowlett 21

Rockwall 50, Belton 14

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21, Houston Langham Creek 15

The Woodlands 66, Aldine Davis 7

Garland Sachse 35, Plano East 25

Waco Midway 48, Mesquite 13

Round Rock 56, Cypress Woods 49

Klein Oak 17, Spring 14, 2OT

Area

Allen (11-0) vs. Rockwall (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Garland's Williams Stadium

Round Rock Cedar Ridge (9-2) vs. The Woodlands (8-3), 4 p.m. Friday, Shenandoah's Woodforest Stadium

Garland Sachse (8-3) vs. Waco Midway (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Mansfield's Newsom Stadium

Round Rock (7-4) vs. Klein Oak (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Bryan's Green Stadium

Region III Bidistrict

Jersey Village 56, Houston Chavez 12

Katy 52, Fort Bend Travis 7

Galena Park North Shore 56, Pasadena Dobie 19

Dickinson 49, Pearland 21

Cypress Fairbanks 42, Houston Lamar 21

Fort Bend Ridge Point 14, Katy Seven Lakes 10

Humble Atascocita 71, Channelview 55

Alief Hastings 45, League City Clear Springs 38

Area

Jersey Village (10-1) vs. Katy (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, Katy's Legacy Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (11-0) vs. Dickinson (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, Galena Park ISD Stadium

Cypress Fairbanks (9-2) vs. Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday, Katy's Rhodes Stadium

Humble Atascocita (10-1) vs. Alief Hastings (7-4), 4 p.m. Saturday, Houston's NRG Stadium

Region IV Bidistrict

Lake Travis 45, Smithson Valley 14

SA Madison 35, SA Northside Warren 7

Laredo United 31, Mission 28

Weslaco 25, Harlingen 14

Converse Judson 49, Buda Hays 14

SA Reagan 30, SA Northside O'Connor 7

PSJA North 25, Laredo United South 17

San Benito 46, Edinburg 20

Area

Lake Travis (9-1) vs. SA Madison (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, New Braunfels Canyon

Laredo United (9-2) vs. Weslaco (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Farris Stadium

Converse Judson (10-0) vs. SA Reagan (9-2), noon Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome

PSJA North (7-4) vs. San Benito (7-4), 2 p.m. Friday, Pharr's PSJA Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I Bidistrict

Midland Lee 70, EP Americas 12

Haltom City 47, Arlington Bowie 41

Lewisville Hebron 17, Keller Fossil Ridge 7

Richardson Pearce 23, Cedar Hill 21

Amarillo Tascosa 57, EP Pebble Hills 35

Arlington 49, Weatherford 16

Denton Guyer 52, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

Mansfield Lake Ridge 45, Richardson Lake Highlands 35

Area

Midland Lee (9-2) vs. Haltom City (11-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Abilene Christian University

Lewisville Hebron (7-4) vs. Richardson Pearce (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium

Amarillo Tascosa (8-3) vs. Arlington (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Wichita Falls

Denton Guyer (6-5) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Bedford's Pennington Field

Region II Bidistrict

Prosper 41, Garland Naaman Forest 21

Longview 70, Copperas Cove 22

Austin Vandegrift 35, Tomball Memorial 14

Klein Collins 30, Aldine Eisenhower 6

Wylie 38, McKinney 28

Mesquite Horn 45, Temple 38

Cypress Ranch 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 10

Spring Westfield 10, Klein 6

Area

Prosper (9-2) vs. Longview (11-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, Frisco's Ford Center

Austin Vandegrift (11-0) vs. Klein Collins (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, Waller

Wylie (6-5) vs. Mesquite Horn (4-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Cypress Ranch (11-0) vs. Spring Westfield (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Houston's Thorne Stadium

Region III Bidistrict

Cypress Falls 40, Houston Westside 14

Katy Tompkins 35, Fort Bend Elkins 20

Beaumont West Brook 56, Humble Kingwood Park 14

Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Friendswood Clear Brook 7

Cypress Creek 34, Houston Heights 7

Katy Taylor 28, Fort Bend Dulles 13

Humble Summer Creek 29, Houston King 28

Houston Clear Lake 28, Pearland Dawson 14

Area

Cypress Falls (9-2) vs. Katy Tompkins (9-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Houston's Pridgeon Stadium

Beaumont West Brook (9-2) vs. Houston Strake Jesuit (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Deer Park's Abshier Stadium

Cypress Creek (6-5) vs. Katy Taylor (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Katy's Legacy Stadium

Humble Summer Creek (8-2) vs. Houston Clear Lake (6-5), noon Saturday, Houston's NRG Stadium

Region IV Bidistrict

Austin Westlake 28, Schertz Clemens 14

SA Northside Brennan 33, SA Johnson 28

Laredo Alexander 40, McAllen Memorial 28

Edinburg Vela 52, Harlingen South 14

Cibolo Steele 18, Austin Bowie 17

SA Northside Brandeis 49, SA Churchill 38

Eagle Pass 34, PSJA 28, OT

Brownsville Hanna 35, Weslaco East 20

Area

Austin Westlake (10-1) vs. SA Northside Brennan (8-3), 4 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome

Laredo Alexander (9-2) vs. Edinburg Vela (11-0), 4 p.m. Friday, Roma

Cibolo Steele (8-3) vs. SA Northside Brandeis (9-2), 8 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome

Eagle Pass (9-2) vs. Brownsville Hanna (9-1), 4 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Incarnate Word

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I Bidistrict

Abilene Cooper 49, EP Eastwood 41

NRH Birdville 29, Saginaw Boswell 27

Amarillo Caprock 42, EP Eastlake 17

Grapevine 34, Crowley 14

Azle 52, Colleyville Heritage 20

Lubbock Coronado 35, EP Chapin 17

Denton Ryan 65, FW Brewer 24

EP Del Valle 21, Amarillo 10

Area

Abilene Cooper (6-5) vs. NRH Birdville (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells

Amarillo Caprock (8-3) vs. Grapevine (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Sweetwater

Azle (10-1) vs. Lubbock Coronado (9-2), 11 a.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University

Denton Ryan (11-0) vs. EP Del Valle (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Midland's Grande Stadium

Region II Bidistrict

Mansfield Timberview 35, Lewisville The Colony 30

Magnolia West 44, Sherman 31

Dallas Highland Park 35, Frisco Independence 14

College Station 41, Mesquite Poteet 38

Tyler 43, Tomball 17

Lancaster 49, Frisco Wakeland 28

Lufkin 50, McKinney North 27

Frisco Lone Star 41, Mansfield Legacy 6

Area

Mansfield Timberview (6-5) vs. Magnolia West (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Stadium

Dallas Highland Park (11-0) vs. College Station (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Waco ISD Stadium

Tyler (8-2) vs. Lancaster (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Lufkin (10-1) vs. Frisco Lone Star (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Waco's McLane Stadium

Region III Bidistrict

New Caney 20, Fort Bend Hightower 14

Georgetown 21, Seguin 6

Alvin Shadow Creek 37, New Caney Porter 30

Cedar Park 10, Austin LBJ 7, OT

Hutto 58, Austin McCallum 7

Angleton 55, Humble Kingwood Park 32

Manor 43, Dripping Springs 40

Richmond Foster 20, Port Arthur Memorial 19

Area

New Caney (10-1) vs. Georgetown (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Bryan's Green Stadium

Alvin Shadow Creek (11-0) vs. Cedar Park (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Bryan's Green Stadium

Hutto (10-0) vs. Angleton (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Waller

Manor (5-6) vs. Richmond Foster (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Prairie View A&M

Region IV Bidistrict

SA Wagner 59, SA Harlandale 7

CC Ray 42, Brownsville Pace 7

SA Southwest 49, SA Brackenridge 27

CC Flour Bluff 56, La Joya Palmview 21

CC Memorial 44, Brownsville Memorial 14

SA Harlan 33, SA Houston 14

Mission Memorial 69, Victoria East 21

SA Memorial 35, Laredo Martin 33

Area

SA Wagner (10-1) vs. CC Ray (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium

SA Southwest (10-1) vs. CC Flour Bluff (8-3), 2 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Dragon Stadium

CC Memorial (11-0) vs. SA Harlan (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium

Mission Memorial (10-1) vs. SA Memorial (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I Bidistrict

EP Parkland 48, EP Irvin 12

Canyon Randall 38, FW Southwest 7

EP Andress 33, EP Hanks 12

WF Rider 57, FW Wyatt 44

Lubbock Cooper 52, FW Eastern Hills 0

EP Austin 35, Canutillo 14

Justin Northwest 58, Wichita Falls 20

EP Burges 31, Clint Horizon 14

Area

EP Parkland (10-0-1) vs. Canyon Randall (5-6), 6 p.m. Friday, Odessa's Ratliff Stadium

EP Andress (9-2) vs. WF Rider (6-5), 1 p.m. Friday, Odessa's Ratliff Stadium

Lubbock Cooper (11-0) vs. EP Austin (9-2), 3 p.m. Friday, Fort Stockton

Justin Northwest (9-2) vs. EP Burges (7-3-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Midland's Grande Stadium

Region II Bidistrict

Aledo 48, Seagoville 13

Lucas Lovejoy 45, Kaufman 29

Dallas South Oak Cliff 40, Everman 7

Frisco 41, Sulphur Springs 14

Frisco Reedy 47, Ennis 21

Midlothian 42, Red Oak 13

Corsicana 53, Lake Dallas 31

Burleson Centennial 70, Dallas Kimball 12

Area

Aledo (11-0) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (8-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Bedford's Pennington Field

Dallas South Oak Cliff (10-0) vs. Frisco (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frisco's Ford Center

Frisco Reedy (11-0) vs. Midlothian (9-2), 3 p.m. Friday, Frisco's Ford Center

Corsicana (9-2) vs. Burleson Centennial (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Burleson

Region III Bidistrict

Marshall 56, Rosenberg Lamar 14

Nederland 22, Fort Bend Willowridge 16

Huntsville 57, Nacogdoches 7

Manvel 62, Barbers Hill 42

Fort Bend Marshall 53, Santa Fe 15

A&M Consolidated 40, Whitehouse 12

Port Neches-Groves 48, Houston Northside 7

Lindale 52, Montgomery 38

Area

Marshall (9-2) vs. Nederland (10-1), 4 p.m. Friday, Houston's NRG Stadium

Huntsville (10-1) vs. Manvel (9-2), noon Friday, Houston's NRG Stadium

Fort Bend Marshall (11-0) vs. A&M Consolidated (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Tomball ISD Stadium

Port Neches-Groves (8-3) vs. Lindale (7-4), 8 p.m. Friday, Houston's NRG Stadium

Region IV Bidistrict

Leander Glenn 28, Castroville Medina Valley 14

Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Sharyland Pioneer 55

Kerrville Tivy 63, Bastrop 62, 2OT

SA Southside 56, Mercedes 7

CC Calallen 49, Pharr Valley View 0

SA Alamo Heights 38, Georgetown East View 21

Mission Sharyland 27, Somerset 21

Brenham 23, Boerne Champion 20

Area

Leander Glenn (7-4) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-3), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Bastrop

Kerrville Tivy (10-1) vs. SA Southside (9-2), 6 p.m. Saturday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

CC Calallen (10-1) vs. SA Alamo Heights (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Heroes Stadium

Mission Sharyland (7-3) vs. Brenham (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I Bidistrict

Big Spring 28, Clint 22

Hereford 34, Springtown 31, OT

Seminole 42, Fabens 7

Canyon 62, Gainesville 14

Decatur 48, Dumas 21

Andrews 57, San Elizario 6

WF Hirschi 56, Pampa 23

San Angelo Lake View 28, Clint Mountain View 21

Area

Big Spring (3-8) vs. Hereford (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Plainview

Seminole (7-3) vs. Canyon (10-1), 4 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Cooper

Decatur (5-6) vs. Andrews (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium

WF Hirschi (9-2) vs. San Angelo Lake View (3-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium

Region II Bidistrict

Waco La Vega 61, Lake Worth 0

Melissa 56, Alvarado 38

Kennedale 58, Brownwood 20

Paris 59, Dallas Carter 12

Argyle 70, Carrollton Ranchview 14

China Spring 48, FW Benbrook 15

Celina 35, Wilmer-Hutchins 34

Stephenville 54, FW Dunbar 31

Area

Waco La Vega (9-2) vs. Melissa (8-3), 1:30 p.m. Friday, Corsicana

Kennedale (9-2) vs. Paris (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, McKinney's Poe Stadium

Argyle (11-0) vs. China Spring (6-5), 6 p.m. Friday, Joshua

Celina (6-4) vs. Stephenville (7-3), 3 p.m. Friday, FW Brewer

Region III Bidistrict

Midlothian Heritage 42, Kilgore 21

Navasota 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Carthage 49, Waxahachie Life 24

Huffman Hargrave 40, Houston Furr 24

Splendora 47, Houston North Forest 19

Van 49, Athens 13

Lumberton 38, Houston Wheatley 21

Henderson 31, Crandall 24

Area

Midlothian Heritage (10-1) vs. Navasota (6-5), 2:30 p.m. Friday, Waco's McLane Stadium

Carthage (11-0) vs. Huffman Hargrave (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Lufkin

Splendora (10-1) vs. Van (9-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Nacogdoches’ Johnson Stadium

Lumberton (6-5) vs. Henderson (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium

Region IV Bidistrict

Sealy 55, Taylor 0

Boerne 44, Zapata 11

Liberty Hill 62, Bay City 14

Gonzales 35, Kingsville King 15

La Vernia 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 28

Lampasas 42, Freeport Brazosport 35

La Feria 28, Beeville Jones 25

Needville 42, Fischer Canyon Lake 28

Area

Sealy (11-0) vs. Boerne (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Pflugerville

Liberty Hill (9-1) vs. Gonzales (6-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Manor

La Vernia (10-1) vs. Lampasas (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Austin's Reeves Complex

La Feria (10-1) vs. Needville (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mathis

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I Bidistrict

Midland Greenwood 24, Perryton 7

Vernon 27, Ferris 14

Levelland 62, Monahans 26

Iowa Park 42, Hillsboro 0

Graham 70, Godley 45

Lubbock Estacado 24, Fort Stockton 0

Glen Rose 49, Aubrey 28

Dalhart 26, Snyder 7

Area

Midland Greenwood (9-2) vs. Vernon (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Brownwood

Levelland (8-2) vs. Iowa Park (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Snyder

Graham (8-3) vs. Lubbock Estacado (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University

Glen Rose (9-1) vs. Dalhart (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Vernon

Region II Bidistrict

Gilmer 38, Sunnyvale 24

Fairfield 56, Wills Point 19

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 56, Dallas Roosevelt 12

Waco Connally 58, Bullard 31

Rusk 26, Robinson 19

Pittsburg 42, Nevada Community 7

Lorena 55, Brownsboro 7

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 47, Caddo Mills 17

Area

Gilmer (5-6) vs. Fairfield (9-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Athens

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-2) vs. Waco Connally (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Royse City

Rusk (5-6) vs. Pittsburg (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium

Lorena (10-1) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (4-7), 6 p.m. Friday, Royse City

Region III Bidistrict

Jasper 49, Hamshire-Fannett 14

Bellville 27, La Marque 19

West Orange-Stark 76, Huntington 3

Sweeny 21, La Grange 14

Wharton 49, Smithville 31

Silsbee 52, Shepherd 13

Giddings 58, Houston Washington 6

Liberty 55, Center 38

Area

Jasper (11-0) vs. Bellville (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Conroe's Moorhead Stadium

West Orange-Stark (7-4) vs. Sweeny (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, New Caney

Wharton (8-3) vs. Silsbee (7-4), 6 p.m. Friday, Channelview

Giddings (10-1) vs. Liberty (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, New Caney

Region IV Bidistrict

Cuero 66, Pearsall 12

Rio Hondo 37, Ingleside 20

Llano 21, Hondo 14, OT

CC West Oso 57, Port Isabel 56

Rockport-Fulton 55, Progreso 0

Crystal City 26, Wimberley 21

Raymondville 48, Orange Grove 16

Geronimo Navarro 34, Devine 30

Area

Cuero (10-1) vs. Rio Hondo (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, CC Calallen

Llano (7-4) vs. CC West Oso (7-4), 1 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

Rockport-Fulton (7-4), vs. Crystal City (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

Raymondville (10-1) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Beeville

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I Bidistrict

Denver City 59, Littlefield 14

Eastland 49, Boyd 27

Shallowater 63, Tornillo 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 30, Whitesboro 21

Wall 20, Pilot Point 0

Bushland 62, Kermit 26

Brock 34, Breckenridge 27

Slaton 36, Brownfield 28

Area

Denver City (8-3) vs. Eastland (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, San Angelo Stadium

Shallowater (11-0) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (9-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Big Spring

Wall (8-2) vs. Bushland (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Levelland

Brock (10-1) vs. Slaton (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Sweetwater

Region II Bidistrict

Dallas Madison 32, Van Alstyne 26

Mount Vernon 32, Tatum 26

Kemp 42, Lone Oak 14

Atlanta 28, New London West Rusk 20

Jefferson 41, Mineola 22

Malakoff 63, Pottsboro 35

Gladewater 35, Hughes Springs 21

Eustace 59, Bonham 34

Area

Dallas Madison (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-3), 4 p.m. Friday, Forney

Kemp (9-2) vs. Atlanta (6-5), 12:30 p.m. Friday, Tyler's Rose Stadium

Jefferson (11-0) vs. Malakoff (8-2), 2 p.m. Friday, Mineola

Gladewater (10-1) vs. Eustace (4-7), 2 p.m. Friday, Van

Region III Bidistrict

West 55, Little River Academy 28

East Chambers 82, Crockett 54

Cameron Yoe 49, Whitney 28

Diboll 31, Buna 26

Franklin 43, Hardin 0

Troy 35, Teague 21

Woodville 34, Coldspring-Oakhurst 7

Grandview 45, Rockdale 21

Area

West (8-3) vs. East Chambers (10-1), 1 p.m. Friday, Conroe's Moorhead Stadium

Cameron Yoe (10-1) vs. Diboll (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Madisonville

Franklin (9-1) vs. Troy (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Stadium

Woodville (11-0) vs. Grandview (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler's Rose Stadium

Region IV Bidistrict

Altair Rice 21, Vanderbilt Industrial 14

SA Cole 16, Lyford 14

Edna 61, Palacios 21

Jourdanton 31, San Diego 21

Marion 56, Aransas Pass 12

Goliad 34, Hitchcock 0

George West 61, Universal City Randolph 7

Yoakum 30, Columbus 13

Area

Altair Rice (10-1) vs. SA Cole (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Bastrop

Edna (10-1) vs. Jourdanton (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Seguin's Matador Stadium

Marion (10-1) vs. Goliad (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jourdanton

George West (10-1) vs. Yoakum (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Gustafson Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I Bidistrict

Crane 28, Coahoma 11

Tulia 26, Merkel 24

Abernathy 68, Anthony 21

Childress 42, Ballinger 16

Canadian 70, Anson 13

Colorado City 51, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Spearman 33, Cisco 29

Idalou 42, Alpine 6

Area

Crane (8-3) vs. Tulia (7-4), 3 p.m. Friday, Wolfforth

Abernathy (10-1) vs. Childress (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Amarillo's Bivins Stadium

Canadian (10-1) vs. Colorado City (10-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Plainview

Spearman (7-4) vs. Idalou (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Canyon's Kimbrough Stadium

Region II Bidistrict

Gunter 69, Millsap 21

Lexington 57, Palmer 12

Comanche 42, Nocona 30

Edgewood 50, Rogers 46

Buffalo 62, Hamilton 34

Jacksboro 31, Henrietta 28

Clifton 49, Rice 7

Holliday 66, Dublin 20

Area

Gunter (11-0) vs. Lexington (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Mexia

Comanche (8-3) vs. Edgewood (9-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Saginaw's Roughrider Stadium

Buffalo (11-0) vs. Jacksboro (7-4), 5 p.m. Friday, Whitney

Clifton (11-0) vs. Holliday (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mineral Wells

Region III Bidistrict

Winona 37, Cooper 35

Corrigan-Camden 34, Elysian Fields 27

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 56, Bells 21

Daingerfield 64, Anderson-Shiro 13

Waskom 48, Hemphill 18

Troup 50, Paris Chisum 16

Newton 69, Omaha Pewitt 0

Grand Saline 23, Blue Ridge 0

Area

Winona (7-4) vs. Corrigan-Camden (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longview's Lobo Stadium

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) (10-1) vs. Daingerfield (7-3), 2 p.m. Friday, Longview's Pirate Stadium

Waskom (10-1) vs. Troup (9-2), 5 p.m. Friday, Tatum

Newton (10-0) vs. Grand Saline (7-3), 3 p.m. Friday, Henderson

Region IV Bidistrict

Blanco 28, Schulenburg 0

CC London 27, Stockdale 14

East Bernard 57, Johnson City 12

Hebbronville 29, Skidmore-Tynan 20

Poth 35, Santa Rosa 14

Van Vleck 20, Sonora 13

Odem 22, Dilley 8

El Maton Tidehaven 41, Ingram Moore 16

Area

Blanco (9-2) vs. CC London (8-2), 5 p.m. Friday, Floresville

East Bernard (10-1) vs. Hebbronville (6-4), 2 p.m. Friday, Seguin's Matador Stadium

Poth (10-1) vs. Van Vleck (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Hallettsville

Odem (11-0) vs. El Maton Tidehaven (5-6), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Port Lavaca

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I

Bidistrict

Panhandle 54, Post 16

Winters 26, Alvord 7

New Deal 48, Sunray 0

Stamford 68, Lindsay 34

Hawley 69, Chico 15

Sundown 59, Sanford-Fritch 30

Seymour 51, Ozona 13

Stinnett West Texas 55, Floydada 17

Area

Panhandle (9-2) vs. Winters (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Lubbock's Lowrey Field

New Deal (11-0) vs. Stamford (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday, Snyder

Hawley (10-1) vs. Sundown (9-2), 8 p.m. Friday, Post

Seymour (10-1) vs. Stinnett West Texas (8-3), 2 p.m. Friday, Childress

Region II

Bidistrict

Collinsville 42, Como-Pickton 8

Riesel 59, Crawford 13

Wolfe City 51, Tom Bean 6

De Leon 41, Axtell 21

San Saba 67, Italy 8

Valley View 42, Honey Grove 0

Bosqueville 72, Valley Mills 21

Celeste 42, Bogata Rivercrest 6

Area

Collinsville (9-1) vs. Riesel (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Kennedale's Wildcat Stadium

Wolfe City (10-1) vs. De Leon (7-4), 6 p.m. Friday, Bedford's Pennington Field

San Saba (11-0) vs. Valley View (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Weatherford

Bosqueville (8-3) vs. Celeste (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, DeSoto's Eagle Stadium

Region III

Bidistrict

Centerville 51, Cushing 18

Tenaha 49, Shelbyville 18

Price Carlisle 56, Cayuga 6

Joaquin 42, Pineland West Sabine 0

Garrison 56, Groveton 27

Alto 47, Normangee 16

San Augustine 40, Timpson 12

Jewett Leon 55, Big Sandy 42

Area

Centerville (8-3) vs. Tenaha (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Palestine

Price Carlisle (11-0) vs. Joaquin (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Carthage

Garrison (9-2) vs. Alto (8-3), TBD

San Augustine (9-2) vs. Jewett Leon (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Crockett

Region IV

Bidistrict

Holland 63, Junction 12

Wallis Brazos 45, Three Rivers 21

Mason 63, Milano 0

Weimar 57, Freer 7

Shiner 76, Santa Maria 0

Hearne 49, Brackettville 6

Refugio 75, Yorktown 0

Thorndale 55, Center Point 24

Area

Holland (10-1) vs. Wallis Brazos (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Giddings

Mason (11-0) vs. Weimar (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buda

Shiner (10-1) vs. Hearne (5-5), 1 p.m. Friday, Giddings

Refugio (9-2) vs. Thorndale (8-1), 6 p.m. Friday, Converse's Rutledge Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I Bidistrict

McCamey 51, Plains 13

Vega 31, Tahoka 26

Farwell 53, Van Horn 6

Stratford 84, Smyer 8

Gruver 64, Crosbyton 8

Wink 31, Sudan 14

Clarendon 38, Ralls 13

Iraan 32, Bovina 22

Area

McCamey (8-3) vs. Vega (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Wolfforth

Farwell (10-1) vs. Stratford (6-5), 2 p.m. Friday, Amarillo River Road

Gruver (10-1) vs. Wink (7-4), 3 p.m. Friday, Lubbock's Lowrey Field

Clarendon (7-3) vs. Iraan (10-1), 4 p.m. Friday, Post

Region II Bidistrict

Wellington 60, Electra 8

Christoval 40, Cross Plains 34

Windthorst 41, Memphis 0

Hamlin 52, Miles 0

Albany 47, Rocksprings 7

Santo 63, Quanah 30

Haskell 26, Eldorado 22

Wheeler 51, Archer City 26

Area

Wellington (11-0) vs. Christoval (8-3), 1 p.m. Friday, Post

Windthorst (7-4) vs. Hamlin (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Graham

Albany (6-5) vs. Santo (10-1), 2:30 p.m. Friday, Graham

Haskell (4-6) vs. Wheeler (8-3), 2 p.m. Friday, Vernon

Region III Bidistrict

Muenster 53, Mount Enterprise 6

Lovelady 69, Dawson 19

Clarksville 56, Tioga 0

Evadale 36, Frost 15

Mart 80, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Simms Bowie 19, Era 12

Grapeland 54, Hubbard 0

Detroit 50, Cumby 42

Area

Muenster (10-1) vs. Lovelady (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Emory Rains

Clarksville (7-4) vs. Evadale (8-3), 3 p.m. Friday, Beckville

Mart (10-1) vs. Simms Bowie (7-4), 2 p.m. Friday, Whitehouse

Grapeland (10-1) vs. Detroit (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Athens

Region IV Bidistrict

Granger 29, Louise 23

La Villa 35, Runge 25

Burton 59, Chilton 13

La Pryor 56, Bruni 16

Falls City 75, Agua Dulce 12

Snook 36, Bremond 34

Woodsboro 46, Charlotte 26

Flatonia 30, Iola 28

Area

Granger (10-1) vs. La Villa (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Poteet

Burton (8-2) vs. La Pryor (9-2), noon Friday, Floresville

Falls City (11-0) vs. Snook (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday, Bastrop

Woodsboro (11-0) vs. Flatonia (6-5), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Ganado

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region I Bidistrict

McLean 62, Petersburg 6

Aspermont 84, Paducah 55

Ira 68, Crowell 22

White Deer 70, Nazareth 24

Regional

McLean (11-0) vs. Aspermont (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Lockney

Ira (10-0) vs. White Deer (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Lockney

Region II

Ropesville 58, Lenorah Grady 12

Balmorhea 64, Sterling City 22

Garden City 71, Rankin 41

Gail Borden County 56, Morton 0

Regional

Ropesville (7-3) vs. Balmorhea (9-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Garden City

Garden City (11-0) vs. Gail Borden County (9-2), 3 p.m. Saturday, Colorado City

Region III

Aquilla 74, Newcastle 24

Milford 60, High Island 15

Gilmer Union Hill 60, Coolidge 34

Blum 60, Savoy 14

Regional

Aquilla (6-5) vs. Milford (91), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Italy

Gilmer Union Hill (10-1) vs. Blum (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mabank

Region IV

Gorman 68, Eden 20

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 58, Evant 12

Leakey 66, Jonesboro 30

May 94, Robert Lee 88

Regional

Gorman (7-4) vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon (8-2), 4 p.m. Friday, Fredericksburg

Leakey (10-1) vs. May (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Fredericksburg

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Region I Bidistrict

Follett 76, Silverton 26

Whitharral 64, Southland 0

Anton 62, Wilson 6

Matador Motley County 72, Groom 56

Regional

Follett (9-2) vs. Whitharral (10-0-1), 2 p.m. Friday, Happy

Anton (9-2) vs. Matador Motley County (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Petersburg

Region II

Grandfalls-Royalty 84, Loraine 34

Lueders-Avoca 46, Woodson 0

Jayton 60, Throckmorton 6

Blackwell 72, Sierra Blanca 24

Regional

Grandfalls-Royalty (9-2) vs. Lueders-Avoca (6-5), 3 p.m. Saturday, Westbrook

Jayton (7-3) vs. Blackwell (10-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Trent

Region III

Ladonia Fannindel 66, Gordon 48

Iredell 62, Morgan 0

Walnut Springs 80, Kopperl 54

Strawn 68, Bowie Gold-Burg 0

Regional

Ladonia Fannindel (6-2) vs. Iredell (10-0), 5 p.m. Friday, Italy

Walnut Springs (7-4) vs. Strawn (9-2), 6 p.m. Thursday, Strawn

Region IV

Oakwood 72, McDade 0

Blanket 75, Valera Panther Creek 30

Richland Springs 53, Brookesmith 6

Calvert 48, Trinidad 14

Regional

Oakwood (8-3) vs. Blanket (11-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Abbott

Richland Springs (10-1) vs. Calvert (8-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Gatesville

