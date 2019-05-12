AUSTIN — Lampasas junior Cameron Everts improved on his sophomore season in the 300-meter hurdles.
After placing second in the event last season at the Class 4A state meet last season, Everts captured a gold medal Saturday night, crossing the finish line in 38.07 seconds. Sophomore teammate Ace Whitehead placed fifth in the event with a time of 39.02.
The showing came on the heels of frustration after the Badgers’ 800 relay team failed to finish the race after missing a handoff on the race’s final exchange an hour earlier.
Lampasas concluded the state meet with a strong showing, though, placing second in the 1,600 relay. The quartet of Luke Palacios, Brady Carroll, Whitehead and Everts had a time of 3:20.26.
The Badgers tied for fifth in the team standings with 28 points.
4A BOYS 300-METER HURDLES
- 1. Cameron Everts, Lampasas, 38.07
- 2. Demetrius Uplegger, Venus, 38.31
- 3. Kobe Savage, Paris, 38.91
- 4. Timothy Carr, Waco La Vega, 38.98
- 5. Ace Whitehead, Lampasas, 39.02
- 6. Carter McKee, Rockport-Fulton, 39.69
- 7. Tommy Bowden, Brownwood, 39.81
- 8. Griffin Brosowske, Perryton, 39.84
- 9. Kevin Callahan, Dallas Carter, 49.90
4A BOYS 1,600-METER RELAY
- 1. Waco La Vega, 3:18.08
- 2. Lampasas (Luke Palacios, Brady Carroll, Ace Whitehead, Cameron Everts), 3:20.26
- 3. Liberty Hill, 3:20.31
- 4. Celina, 3:23.00
- 5. Decatur, 3:23.36
- 6. Andrews, 3:23.46
- 7. Argyle, 3:24.97
- 8. Carthage, 3:25.65
- 9. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 3:26.53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.