Caidon Livingston scored 13 points and the Lorena Leopards spoiled Salado's season opener by winning 72-49 at Lorena.
Livingston dropped two of his team-high 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the third quarter as the Leopards (2-0) stretched a 31-25 halftime lead to 53-34.
Sammy Brown led Salado with 13 points. Eli Pittman added 10. Jeremy Jarvis finshed with nine.
The Eagles were whistled for 26 fouls, and Lorena took advantage, going 29-of-35 at the foul stripe.
Salado also did well at the free-throw line, converting 15 of 19.
The Leopards opened their season Saturday with a 65-46 rout of Class 5A Cleburne.
GLEN ROSE 58, LAMPASAS 54: At Glen Rose, Matt Hammonds tied a school record in his varsity debut, hitting seven 3-pointers to help the Tigers top the Badgers.
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SCORES
- Copperas Cove 76, Austin Royals 47
- Glen Rose 58, Lampasas 54
- Kerrville Tivy 63, Killeen 51
- Lorena 72, Salado 49
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 68, Harker Heights 52
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SCORES
- Belton 55, Pflugerville Connally 42
- Ellison 37, Liberty Hill 30
- Lampasas 55, Jarrell 41
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.