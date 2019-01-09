Zach Shaver scored 14 points, Eli Pittman added 12 and the Salado Eagles rallied to beat Austin St. Andrew's 51-46 on Tuesday in their final tuneup for District 27-4A play.
Pittman scored seven of his points and was 5-of-6 at the foul line in the decisive fourth quarter that started with the Eagles trailing 40-32. Jeremy Jarvis added a pair of 3-pointers.
Salado shot 15 free throws in the final period and made nine after a 5-for-14 start.
Cade Scallin and Peyton Miller each scored seven points for Salado.
The Eagles open 27-4A play Friday at No. 20 Liberty Hill. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
SALADO 51, ST. ANDREW’S 46
Austin St. Andrew’s (46)
Colbert 10, Zimmerman 6, Dunbar 11, Litzke 4, Jackson 3, Beavers 2, Wilkinson 10, Ferst 0, Wilson 0.
Salado (51)
Pittman 12, Roche 0, Meyer 2, Scallin 7, Miller 7, S.Brown 3, Jarvis 6, Shaver 14.
St. Andrew’s 6 12 22 6—46
Salado 11 13 8 19—51
3-Point Goals—St. Andrew’s 5 (Colbert 2, Zimmerman 2, Dunbar), Salado 5 (Scallin 2, Jarvis 2, S.Brown). Free throws—St. Andrew’s 13-17, Salado 14-29. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—St. Andrew’s 22, Salado 13. Technicals—None.
BOYS SOCCER
SHOEMAKER 4, LAMPASAS 2: At Lampasas, the Grey Wolves scored twice in the second half to pull away from the Badgers.
Lampasas opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Victor Castruita dropped a nice ball for Jose Alvarez, blasted it into the goal.
Shoemaker (2-2-1) tied it minutes later, but the Badgers (1-3) went back on top with Eyan Skiles' goal.
A foul in the box with three minutes left in the opening half led to a penalty kick Shoemaker converted to tie the match at 2-all.
The Badgers host Austin High on Friday night at 8.
TUESDAY’S AREA BOYS BASKETBALL
- Burnet 54, Gatesville 50
- Salado 45, Austin St. Andrews 38
TUESDAY'S AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 40, Waco La Vega 26
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 64, Lampasas 56
- Salado 77, Austin Eastside Memorial 15
District 25-3A
- Johnson City 32, Florence 25
TUESDAY’S SOCCER
Boys
- Gatesville 2, Academy 0
- Shoemaker 4, Lampasas 2
Girls
- Robinson 8, Florence 0
