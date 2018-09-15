LORENA — The last time the Lampasas Badgers won more than two games in a season was in 2014, that was also the last time they defeated the Lorena Leopards.
The Badgers weren’t able to repeat that success, as they fell to unbeaten Lorena 35-14 on the Leopards' homecoming at Leopard Field.
After a 30-minute lightning delay postponed the opening kickoff, both teams hit the ground running.
The two offenses looked almost identical, as the countered each other with tempo-based rushing attacks and quick pass plays, but the play of the Lorena defense would be the deciding factor.
Lampasas (2-1) relied on running back Jack Jerome to carry the offense, and while he powered through the Leopards defense for 146 yards on 22 carries, the Badgers became one-dimensional.
The Badgers' first score of the game came on 2-yard run from Ace Whitehead, who also added the extra point to tie the game at 7 with 1:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Defensively, Lampasas forced a fumble just before halftime that negated a promising Lorena drive.
Lampasas got on the board one more time, and it came in dramatic fashion.
Whitehead connected with Michael Murray on a 22-yard pitch-and-catch, but Murray fumbled into the end zone. The Badgers caught a break, however, as Jaylon Porter jumped on the loose ball for a Badgers touchdown.
Lampasas couldn’t get its offense rolling in the second half as Lorena (3-0) loaded the box and shut down the running attack.
Whitehead began to force passes into coverage and threw two interceptions in the second half.
The Badgers defense gave up two touchdowns in the second half, a 79-yard pass and a 6-yard run and that sealed the victory for Lorena.
Lampasas will be looking to bounce back next Friday at La Vernia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.