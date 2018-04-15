LAMPASAS — After a nearly 24-hour delay, Lampasas was ready.
With lightning and heavy rains postponing Friday evening’s game against Leander Glenn until late Saturday afternoon, the Lady Badgers had plenty of time to lose focus.
But they did not.
Two of Lampasas’ first three batters scored during a five-hit opening inning, and the production propelled the Lady Badgers to a 6-2 victory.
Following the win, Lampasas pitcher Collyn Schuricht admitted the team’s start was critical to the outcome.
“We jumped on them early,” she said, “and that has been a struggle for us in past games. We’ve had to come back late in games.
“Today, we didn’t have to do that, and those first two runs were big for us.”
Glenn posted a pair of hits in the top of the first inning, but both runners were left stranded after Schuricht recorded the first of her seven strikeouts to end the inning.
Then, the Lady Badgers (15-5, 8-2 District 19-4A) stepped to the plate and produced almost immediately.
Batting second, Lampasas catcher Monica Garza sent a pitch to right field for a triple, before teammate Sloane Johnson sent her across home plate on an RBI single in the following at-bat.
Two batters later, first baseman Kamri Corbin made the score 2-0 with a shot to left field, and the Lady Badgers never relinquished the advantage.
“We started strong,” Lampasas head coach Drew Cleavinger said. “We had to adjust a little bit for the gusts of wind that lasted all game, but we scored some runs, and our goal is to always get on the scoreboard first.”
Glenn (21-11, 5-6) cut the deficit in half by scoring a run in the third inning, but the Lady Badgers responded in the fourth inning.
After loading the bases, Garza, Johnson and designated player Cally Reding delivered consecutive RBIs, inflating Lampasas’ cushion to 5-1.
The Lady Grizzlies added another run in the top of the fifth inning, but it was negated in the bottom of the inning, when Lady Badgers third baseman Brook Edgar hit an inside-the-park home run on a shot to the right-field corner.
“That deep right corner is a pretty dangerous spot,” Cleavinger said, “and Brook hit it right there. She’s got speed, and there was no doubt in my mind she could make it home.
“I don’t know if she could breath once she got there, but she made it home.”
Edgar scored twice in the victory, while Garza was 3 for 4 at the plate. Additionally, Corbin was 2 for 4 with a pair of singles, and teammates Kyndal Moyer and Natalie Denoso each scored a run as Lampasas finished with 11 hits in the win.
The Lady Badgers, who have already secured a playoff berth, look to close the regular season strong as they complete their district schedule against Burnet and Liberty Hill on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
Winning, however, is not Lampasas’ sole priority.
“The playoffs are going to be tough for us,” Cleavinger said, “but it’s not anything more than what we’ve already seen.
“We just need to refine everything and make sure our heads are where they need to be going into the playoffs. It’s just all the little things.”
Schuricht echoed the sentiments.
“We just want to continue to work on our hitting and jumping on teams early,” she said. “We always want to be able to play from ahead.”
