MONTGOMERY — Having about 30 minutes to kill after lending a hand toward preserving Jasper’s baseball season with a stout three-inning relief appearance, pitcher Michael Soisson said he passed the time by chilling in his car on a hot, muggy day in Montgomery.
Really, the senior had ice in his veins.
After the Bulldogs wrapped up a 9-8 victory over Salado in Game 2 on Saturday afternoon to force a winner-take-all Game 3 of the Class 4A Region III final, Soisson got the call to start the decider and paved the way for his team’s trip to Austin. The right-handed Soisson allowed two hits in four shutout innings, out-dueling a valiant effort from the Eagles’ and starting pitcher Jacob Wilk for a 5-2 win at Bear Park that sent the Bulldogs to the state semifinals for the first time since 2010 and eighth time overall.
“We hit the ball and our pitchers did what they were supposed to do,” Soisson said moments after the team’s celebration and water dousing of second-year coach Stephen Westbrook, whose team joins Region I’s Godley, Region II’s Argyle and Region IV’s Sweeny in the state tournament that begins Wednesday at Disch-Falk Field.
As the Bulldogs continued in their jubilation along the first-base line, on the other side of the diamond, Salado coach Kreece Cooper gathered his Eagles after their season ended 29-6-2 following what amounted to their first losing streak of the year. The Eagles, the undefeated District 19-4A champions who hadn’t lost back-to-back games this season and were 2-0 in Game 3s during these playoffs before taking the field Saturday, never led in Games 2 and 3 after rolling to a 10-1 victory in the opener Thursday night and fell short of a second state appearance in three years.
“It felt like we were going to do it in (Game 2). Our guys battled. But it was evident the ball didn’t bounce our way. I thought we would flip a switch and we didn’t. So, it just happens. It’s a weird game, but it’s just a game. At the end of the day, it’s a baseball game. It’s kids having fun. They’ll remember this the rest of their lives. And I hope it’s a great memory. Proud I got to coach them,” said Cooper, who will step away as head coach to pursue a career in a different field.
“Proud as ever. To be that close. We talked about it all year, if we’re playing in June, you know, it’s where we wanted to be. And, by God, we did it. These seniors are the most competitive group of guys I’ve ever been with. The young guys stepped up and did jobs. Just unbelievable.”
Designated hitter Leo Escalante’s two-out, three-run double to left field in the third — which also included a Salado error, wild pitch and two walks — provided Jasper with a 3-0 lead in the nightcap.
Jasper (33-7-1) made it 5-0 in the top of the fifth on two hits and an error.
Trent Bryant, who took over for Soisson at the start of Salado’s half of the fifth, walked Ryan Oakes, allowed a double to Dalton Hawes, and his outing was cut after two batters. Ben Jeanssone, Jasper’s Game 1 starter who was removed after just 13 pitches and was saddled with the loss, allowed Oakes to score on a wild pitch for 5-1, gave up Wilk’s RBI fielder’s choice ground out for 5-2, a single to Rustin Hale and a walk in the fifth. He settled in after that, though, and Hawes’ single in the seventh gave Salado its only base runner over the final two innings.
“I believed in him. After that first game, if he had another chance, I knew he could do it,” Soisson said of Jeansonne.
The Arkansas-bound Wilk, who at one point recorded five straight strikeouts, finished with eight in 6 1/3 innings in his final game for Salado. Oakes, another senior who pitched a complete game on Thursday, went the final 2/3.
“I love the game of baseball. Sometimes, it just doesn’t bounce your way, and that’s part of it,” Salado senior first baseman Mac Miller said.
The teams combined for the 17 runs on 19 hits and seven errors — most were costly — in Game 2.
Garrett Knight started on the mound for Salado, allowing five runs on four hits in two innings. Konnor Baird went the rest of the way, striking out three, walking four and surrendering four runs.
Jasper starter Colton Womack was tagged for six runs on seven hits 3 2/3 innings. Barret Neal and Soisson combined to pitch the final 3 1/3.
Oakes and Wilk each had three hits for Salado in the opener, Miller produced a two-run double and had another extra-base hit taken from him on Leontay Sells’ mesmerizing catch against the left-field wall in the fifth that saved at least two runs, and Caleb Self was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Salado. The leadoff-hitter Oakes finished the series 7-for 12.
Soisson had a three-run home run, and Bryant and Henry McMillon had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs, who scored in five of the seven innings.
Jasper scored twice in the top of the first on two hits and an error, and Salado played catch up the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs scored three times in the second, once in the third, twice in the fourth and once more in the fourth, a crucial run via McMillon’s one-out RBI single.
Salado twice made it a one-run game, scoring four times in the third to pull within 6-5 and a two-run sixth squeezed the deficit to 9-8. But Soisson, Jasper’s third pitcher of Game 2, prevented any threat in the bottom of the seventh, retiring the Eagles in order to force Game 3.
REGION III-4A CHAMPIONSHIP
SALADO vs. JASPER
Best-of-3, at Montgomery HS
- THURSDAY: Salado 10, Jasper 1
- SATURDAY: Jasper 9, Salado 8
- SATURDAY: Jasper 5, Salado 2, Jasper wins series 2-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.