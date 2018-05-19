BELTON — Salado and Lorena broke into a game of tag Friday night, until the Eagles finally couldn’t be caught in extra innings.
Salado scored three runs in the top of the eighth and held off Lorena 7-5 in Game 1 of the teams’ Class 4A Region III quarterfinal best-of-three series at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field.
The Eagles (25-3-2) will now try to play keep away and advance another week. Game 2 is slated for 11 a.m. today back at UMHB with Game 3, if necessary 30 minutes after.
Dalton Hawes’ RBI infield single in the eighth put Salado ahead 5-4 and Jacob Wilk, who had a solo home run in the third, followed with a two-run single off Lorena’s submarine-style relief pitcher Caleb Williams.
Wilk, who took over for Salado starter Ryan Oakes in the seventh, allowed one run on a walk, single and wild pitch in the eighth but got the potential tying run, Caiden Livingston, to fly out to end it.
Hawes finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Wilk, who was credited with the win, was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Bo Smedshammer had an RBI triple and A.J. Bell went 2 for 4 with a run scored for Lorena (21-8).
Oakes pitched six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits. He walked three, hit one, struck out two and also worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth, getting a pop out, strikeout and a line out, which was snared by the outstretched Hawes at second to keep it tied at 4-4.
Lorena starter Jared Davenport allowed six hits, four runs and five walks while striking out two in five innings.
Kade Maegen’s bases-loaded walk and Caleb Self’s RBI single put Salado ahead 2-0 in the first.
Singles by Braden Smith and Bryce Strahan started Lorena’s second and the Leopards cashed in for one with help of Wilk’s error at shortstop, where he missed played a grounder off the bat of Bell, who later advanced to third on an error and scored when Williams put down a bunt to even it at 2.
Wilk opened the third with a solo home run to left-center field to lift Salado back in front 3-2.
Lorena took its first lead in the third, using Smedshammer’s triple and Strahan’s fielder’s choice grounder for a 4-3 advantage.
Hawes’ bloop single to right scored Max Marin to reintroduce the deadlock, 4-4, where it stood into the extra frames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.