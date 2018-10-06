ROBINSON — It’s hard to win when you’re playing from behind. The Salado Eagles found themselves playing from behind in multiple aspects of the game on Friday.
The Eagles (3-3) started the game behind the play clock and the chains, as they opened with a delay-of-game penalty and were forced into a first-and-15 situation.
Unfortunately, the Eagles (3-3, 1-1 8-4A, Div. II) weren’t able to catch up to the Rockets in a 27-7 loss in Robinson's district opener at Rocket Field.
The Rockets (3-2, 1-0) took the lead on a 10-yard run by quarterback Jordan Rogers, but the PAT was no good.
Salado couldn’t get its rushing attack established and was forced to punt on its first two possessions.
The Eagles caught a break after they blocked a Rockets punt and Nadar Smirnoff was able to pounce on the ball at the Robinson 37-yard line.
Salado went for it on fourth-and-goal, but the Rockets defense held.
One play later, the Rockets pulled off a double pass, where running back Jake Walker connected with Noah Richard for a 63-yard touchdown.
The Eagles found a little momentum as running back Wrook Brown got loose for a 33-yard run.
Salado attempted a pass on fourth-and-8 and drew an interference call against Robinson. The drive however ended on a 4th-and-goal rushing attempt that was stopped on the 1.
From there, Robinson put together a devastating 99-yard drive, which was capped by a 21-yard touchdown run from Brandon Pritchett, giving the Rockets a 20-0 lead.
After giving up another rushing touchdown to Robinson, Salado found some lightning in a bottle.
Sophomore running back Reid Vincent took his first carry of the game for a 68-yard touchdown and put the Eagles on the board with 9:01 remaining in the game.
Salado’s promising drive came to an abrupt halt when the Eagles fumbled the snap and Robinson recovered.
The Rockets played keep-away with the ball until the clock struck zero.
Salado gets a break next week with a bye. The Eagles will resume district play Oct. 19 at home against Lorena
