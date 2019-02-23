CAMERON — Salado sophomore guard Peyton Miller scored a fast-break layup less than 2 minutes into the second half, and his Eagles trailed Navasota by a single point at 21-20 in a Class 4A area-round boys basketball playoff game.
However, the next 4 minutes sank Salado’s hopes.
The quick-moving Rattlers cranked up their defensive pressure for a slew of steals and made the Eagles pay for their mistakes, striking for a game-changing 12-0 run and outscoring Salado 36-18 in the second half as Tyrin Preston-led Navasota pulled away for a 51-32 victory Friday night at Yoe Gym.
“A lot of it was their defensive pressure. They did a good job and got a couple of steals in a row,” Salado coach Kenny Mann, whose Eagles committed 20 turnovers, said of Navasota’s decisive third-quarter move. “That started to stretch it to about a nine-point lead, and then we had a couple of unfortunate turnovers. From that point on we were playing from behind.”
Salado (26-8) got 15 points from senior forward Zack Shaver and eight from senior reserve guard Sammy Brown, who made the Eagles’ only two 3-point baskets. Junior guard Shane Roche led Salado’s bi-district win over Wimberley with 25 points, but Navasota (18-10) held him scoreless as it consistently pressed out on the Eagles’ guards.
“Our defense gets us going offensively. When we get a stop and a rebound and an outlet (pass), we can go,” said Navasota first-year coach Chris Randolph, who coached Academy through 2016. “We stuck with the plan and continued to play with great effort and energy.”
Preston, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior, dominated inside at both ends. The Tyler Junior College football recruit scored 22 points — going 8-of-10 on free throws — and controlled the rebounding game as Navasota advanced to a Region IV quarterfinal against Fredericksburg.
“He’s very tough, strong and quick,” said Mann, who lamented his squad’s many missed point-blank shots in the first half.
Said Shaver: “He’s definitely an athlete, but it wasn’t as hard as some other games.”
“Tyrin’s just a monster and we play through him. He had been struggling at the free throw line, but he put in a lot of extra time and led us tonight,” said Randolph, who got 11 points apiece from guards Tavarus Baker and Ke’Eric Moore.
Salado started sluggishly, falling behind 5-0 and not scoring until Shaver’s basket with 3:10 left in the first quarter. But Brown buried a 3-pointer and the Eagles trailed 7-5 after one. Shaver got going in the second, posting a three-point play, a short jumper and a putback as Salado seized a 14-11 lead.
“Zack’s been our workhorse all year, leading us in scoring and averaging a double-double in district,” Mann said. “We’re definitely going to miss him.”
Preston bulled in for a running banker with 2 seconds left, giving Navasota a 15-14 halftime advantage.
Salado trailed 21-20 1:46 into the third after two more Shaver baskets and Miller’s fast-break layin.
However, Navasota’s defense then turned up its intensity. Moore’s ensuing steal and layup ignited a 12- 0 Rattlers run — Moore scored two other hoops during the spurt — that was capped by Will Jackson’s steal and score to make it 33-20.
Paced by Preston and Baker, Navasota sealed the outcome by outscoring Salado 16-7 in the fourth.
Said Shaver about Salado’s season: “I did way better than I ever thought I would, and for the team I think we surpassed everybody’s expectations.”
NAVASOTA 51, SALADO 32
At Cameron’s Yoe HS
Salado (32)
Pittman 1, Roche 0, Meyer 0, Scallin 2, Miller 6, R.Brown 0, S.Brown 8, Jarvis 2, Goings 0, Shaver 13, Eschmann 0.
Navasota (51)
Baker 11, Moore 11, Jones 2, Jackson 5, Preston 22.
Salado 5 9 11 7—32
Navasota 7 8 20 16—51
3-Point Goals—Salado 2 (S.Brown 2), Navasota 2 (Moore, Jackson). Free throws—Salado 6-8, Navasota 11-14. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Salado 13, Navasota 12. Technicals—None.
Records—Salado 26-8, Navasota 18-10.
