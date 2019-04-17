SALADO — The District 27-4A softball home finale for Salado was senior night for the Lady Eagles, who did everything they could to make it a memorable one for the team’s lone senior by rolling to a 14-0 mercy-rule win over the Burnet Lady Dawgs on Tuesday night.
“It feels really good, especially to beat Burnet,” Salado senior Rebecca Dockray said. “We went up to the plate and were really relaxed. Weren’t stressing, weren’t nervous and just did our things. Played like we know how”
Hitting the ball well was one thing Salado coach Ashton Cooper had stressed going into the day after the Lady Eagles (16-10-1, 6-4) had just six hits and one run over their last two games — both losses.
Salado pounded the ball Tuesday night, picking up 13 hits, including a grand slam by Piper Randolph and triples by Dockray, Erin Faske and Rylee Oborski. Breigh Oliver added a double, and Amanda Cantu was 4-for-4 with two doubles.
The Lady Eagles scored five runs in the first inning, five in the second and four in the fourth.
“We just wanted to try to stay focused, hit the ball well, play small ball if we needed to and find ways to score runs,” Cooper said.
The Lady Eagles also stole 13 bases, with Cantu and Oliver swiping three each.
Dockray did her part in the circle. She gave up three walks and had two runners reach on errors but allowed just one hit — Mackenzie Goertz’s fourth-inning single to shallow center field that Faske fielded quickly and fired to first to make a close play of it.
“Coming out and playing really good defense, and her being able to throw strikes, that was icing on the cake for her,” Cooper said of Dockray. “Glad she got to finish it on the field.”
It was a strong finish for the Lady Eagles, who open the Class 4A playoffs next week against Boerne.
“Last year we had a successful season and it ended prematurely,” Cooper said. “I know these girls felt that way. We had a tough district (this year) and finished third.
“It’s not where we wanted, but I have a lot of confidence in these girls.”
