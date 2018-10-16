SALADO — With playoff berths already locked up for the Salado Lady Eagles and Liberty Hill Lady Panthers, Tuesday’s matchup was all about postseason seeding.
The Lady Eagles came in tied for second place with Burnet in District 27-4A, trying to move up in the standings. The Lady Panthers were trying to stay perfect.
Liberty Hill achieved its goal, sweeping Salado 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 to clinch the district’s top seed for the playoffs and leaving Lady Eagles coach Kristi Wilk wondering what might have been.
“I feel like we were primed and ready to play tonight,” she said. “I think if we had been at full strength throughout the match, it would have been a different story.”
The Lady Eagles (14-21, 5-3) began the match down a key player in the middle because sophomore Lorena Perez was out with a concussion. Then trailing 5-3 in the second set, Salado setter Reese Preston injured her foot and was taken out of the match.
“I think the tough part is when you setter goes down,” Wilk said. “The girls are used to having their sets a certain way, the offense running a certain way. It’s just tough to make adjustments in the middle of a match and tough to carry on from there.”
For a moment, the Lady Eagles appeared to rally around the injury, winning six of the next seven points to go up 9-7. The surge was highlighted by a block and a kill by Regan Thrasher — who, along with Erin Faske, took over some of the setting responsibilities — and back-to-back aces by Amy Manning, who also had a block in the rally.
“I feel like we started to pull a little momentum and started playing better when she went down,” Wilk said. “But from then on, it seemed like we couldn’t get a handle on things.”
A big part of that was because the Lady Panthers (27-15, 8-0) continually came up with digs, something Liberty Hill coach Gretchen Peterson said was her team’s focal point this week.
“Our blocking has been good, but we’ve been letting too much hit the floor,” Peterson said. “We’ve been working on that the last week, and the girls did a good job of committing to that. They made some good hustle plays tonight, allowing our hitters to make some good quality swings. That’s all you can ask.”
One highlight of Liberty Hill’s defensive play came early in the second set when Salado’s Landry Rogers, who led the Lady Eagles with 13 kills, had an open attack that looked like a sure point. Instead, Liberty Hill libero McKenzie Wukasch dived to her right for a one-handed dig that went over the net to Rogers, whose attack was thwarted by another diving dig from Wukasch, and the Lady Panthers’ eventually won the point on a kill by Emily Huppee.
“We knew coming in, defense was going to be crucial,” Wilk said. “I think our girls did good. They went right at them and didn’t shy away from anything. They were up for the challenge.”
The Lady Eagles are at Taylor on Friday and end district play at home against Burnet on Tuesday. Burnet won the first match between the two, meaning Salado likely needs to win both matches to force a playoff match for the district’s second seed.
“I think we are confident,” Wilk said. “We were before tonight. We just have to regroup and see how we are going to move forward, depending on the (injury situation).”
