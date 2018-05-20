BELTON — For all the power Salado has exhibited during the playoffs, including Rustin Hale’s first-inning home run Saturday — its third consecutive game with at least one homer — that boosted it to an early three-run lead, the Eagles didn’t need to hit another ball out of the infield to propel them to the next round.
Mostly handcuffed and held off the bases by Lorena starter Bo Smedshammer following Hale’s home run, the Eagles managed to manufacture enough to mount a two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to down the Leopards 5-4 in Game 2, sweep the Class 4A Region III best-of-three series at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field and advance to a regional semifinal next week against Huffman Hargrave.
“Obviously, man, I don’t think we played our best,” said Salado coach Kreece Cooper, whose team lost an early lead in Game 1 on Friday before rallying for three runs in the top of the eighth in a 7-5 nod. “I don’t think defensively we were our best, I don’t think on the mound we were our best and at the plate, we weren’t our best.
“But it just goes to show the grit, the fight, all that stuff I’ve talked about all year. These guys have it and it’s evident. We’re not going to give in and we’re not going to give up. We’re going to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes.
“Early on, I thought going up 3-0 (in Game 2), I was like ‘OK, we’re going to tag this guy.’ And it didn’t work out. So, we had to find a way to win, and we did,” Cooper added.
Finding a way indeed has been the Eagles’ way this season, whether its run-rule routs or late-inning comebacks, and they again demonstrated that it isn’t easy for concern to creep in.
“We never thought we were going to lose that game. We knew we had it. Just had to keep going,” Hale said.
The quarterfinal victory comes one year after the Eagles (26-3-2) were swept and eliminated on the same field by Robinson. This side of a series win goes a long way in erasing that memory.
“I like this field a lot more now,” Hale said.
Salado now will see how it fares on two different fields in the fourth round.
Game 1 versus the Hargrave Falcons is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday in Madisonville. Games 2 is 5 p.m. Friday at College Station with Game 3, if necessary, 30 minutes after. The Falcons needed three games to dispatch Lufkin Hudson in their regional quarterfinal.
With Salado down 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth Saturday, Smedshammer walked Jacob Wilk, beaned Hale and threw ball one to Kade Maedgen before being relieved by Caidon Livinsgton, who walked Maedgen to load the bases.
David Heath’s fielder’s choice grounder to shortstop was enough to push Wilk across and tie it at 4. The next batter, Caleb Self, put down a bunt that was fielded by Livingston, who threw home where courtesy runner Wrook Brown’s feet-first slide knocked the ball out of catcher Jett Forrest’s glove, giving Salado its workmanlike and lasting 5-4 advantage.
Wilk allowed a single and hit a batter in the top of the seventh before picking off Blake Ustanik at second base for the final out and the save. Max Marin pitched a clean sixth in relief of Salado’s starter Konnor Baird, who pitched five innings. He allowed four runs (three earned), walked one, hit two and struck out five.
Smedshammer gave up five runs on four hits — just two more singles that didn’t leave the infield after Hale’s three-run no-doubter in the first — and fanned five.
“That’s Bo. All year long he’s been a bulldog. He’s just a competitor,” Lorena coach Brandon Graves said. “We just had some missed opportunities. It’s really tough when you have seniors who have done everything for the program. It’s just tough, man. I’m proud of all of them. Love them to death.”
A walk to Ryan Oakes and Wilk’s one-out single to left set the table for the cleanup hitter Hale, who drove a 1-1 pitch well over the left-field wall to stake the Eagles to their 3-0 advantage.
“First pitch was right down the middle and I realized I should’ve swung at it. Next pitch, I got lucky. He called it a ball. So I knew I was going to get challenged again. Got a low, inside fastball. I was looking for it and I just put it up in the wind,” Hale said of his fourth home run of the season.
Lorena (21-9), which hadn’t lost back-to-back games since mid-April, worked its way back into the fray with a pair of RBI singles in the second off Baird from Hayden Schrader and Livingston to make it 3-2. Caleb Williams’ sacrifice fly plated Bryce Strahan to tie it a 3-all in the fourth, and Ustanik, who reached on a two-base throwing error by the catcher Heath following a dropped-third strike, scored on Baird’s wild pitch to push the Leopards ahead 4-3 in the fifth.
Salado cobbled together its tying and go-ahead runs without a hit an inning and a half later.
“We know we’re good hitters overall, so if we just keep swinging away they’re going to end up falling,” Hale said. “We hit balls hard just right at them. Eventually, they started falling for us.”
CLASS 4A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
- FRIDAY: Salado 7, Lorena 5, 8 innings
- SATURDAY: Salado 5, Lorena 4, Salado wins series 2-0
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (best-of-3)
SALADO VS. HUFFMAN HARGRAVE
- GAME 1: Thursday, 7 p.m. at Madisonville
- GAME 2: Friday, May 25, 5 p.m. at College Station (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.