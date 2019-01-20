SALADO — Sunshine, rain or 30 mile per hour winds, Salado girls soccer finds a way to win.
The Lady Eagles capped off the eighth annual Salado Eagles Classic with a 4-2 win over Leander Glenn in the consolation championship Saturday morning.
“We didn’t play our game yesterday afternoon,” said Salado coach Michael Goos. “Then we had a good performance last night, and to follow it up, it’s slowly growing up our confidence.
“We’re a young team so whenever we get to stop on the field and play well, like we did today, is important for us.”
Although Salado opened the tournament with a win over Bay City on Thursday, the Lady Eagles took an early afternoon 2-1 loss to Pleasanton on Friday afternoon before beating Taylor 3-0 Friday night and taking second place in the group competition.
On Saturday, Salado took a 1-0 lead with a goal from Hannah Reavis in the 15th minute. The Grizzlies answered as Yatzel Castro Nieto got one past Lauren Wilson for a goal in the 20th minute.
Lady Eagles sophomore Avery Wright has been the usual goal-
keeper but was at midfield for the matchup and Wilson defended the net.
“Today, with the way it was, we trusted Lauren back there and were able to use Avery playing this left midfielder,” Goos said of the change in the lineup. “Both of them really did a great job.”
The wind didn’t stop Lydia Smith from putting the Lady Eagles ahead once more as she booted a high from the left side that soared over the head of Glenn goalkeeper Victoria Haughton and into the right corner of the net in the 29th minute.
Salado was up 2-1 at halftime.
The Lady Eagles continued to battle in the second half, although the wind was now at their backs.
Presley Maddux gave Salado some insurance as she tapped the ball toward the net and it rolled past the Grizzlies goalie to the surprise and excitement of the Lady Eagles crowd.
The goal pushed Salado ahead 3-1 in the 51st minute.
In the 55th minute, Glenn’s Paulette Perez sent a shot into the left corner past a diving Wilson to pull Leander Glenn within one, 3-2.
Maria Pauer responded by working her way down the right side of the field for a long kick that found the back of the net to cap the Lady Eagles win in the 56th minute.
“It was really close,” said Pauer of the match. “But it just shows that we can go through anything, even with the weather.
“We all worked together.”
Despite the split results on the weekend, Goos is impressed with his team and their continued growth.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to see us continue to play and get into district and see what we look like.”
The Lady Eagles have one last nondistrict game at Wimberley on Friday before hosting Academy on Jan. 29 in their district opener.
