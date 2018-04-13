Rustin Hale hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and Ryan Oakes and Jacob Wilk combined for a shutout as Salado beat Liberty Hill 6-0 on Friday in Salado.
The win gave the first-place Eagles (18-2-2, 9-0 19-4A) a sweep of the district series.
Oakes started, and Wilk finished to earn the save. They were honored, along with Max Marin, Belton Farr, Kade Maedgen, Mac Miller and Drew Dobbins, on senior night in Salado.
FRIDAY'S BASEBALL
District 8-6A
- Waco Midway 11, San Angelo Central 4
- Shoemaker 0, Belton 0, susp., 4th inning
- Copperas Cove 9, Harker Heights 2, susp., 4th inning
District 17-4A
- Lorena 10, Gatesville 0
District 19-4A
- Leander Glenn at Lampasas, ppd.
- Salado 6, Liberty Hill 0
FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL
District 8-6A
- Belton 12, San Angelo Central, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 4, Copperas Cove 4, susp., 2nd inning
- Waco Midway 12, Shoemaker 0, susp.. 3rd inning
District 17-4A
- Lorena 9, Gatesville 0
District 19-4A
- Leander Glenn at Lampasas, ppd.
