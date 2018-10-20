SALADO — As steady rain pounded Eagle field for up to 30 minutes before kickoff, it was clear that Salado’s District 8-4A-II matchup against Lorena would feature less than ideal playing conditions. A soggy field and a consistently wet ball led to sloppy play from the Eagles and Leopards in a battle of who could commit fewer mistakes.
Turned out, it was the Leopards.
Lorena turned a botched punt return by Salado into first-quarter points, and the Eagles fumbled on their opening drive to set the tone in the Leopards’ 33-13 victory Friday night.
“The conditions made it tough for both of us, so there’s no excuse there,” Salado head coach Alan Haire said. “What really turned the game for us was making crucial special teams mistakes. You can’t give a good team like Lorena extra chances and expect to win.”
The early special teams error was the first of several miscues Salado (3-4, 1-2) had to overcome. The muffed punt return led to an early lead by the Leopards (7-1, 3-1) when Jett Forrest scored on a 1-yard run eight plays after Lorena recovered the ball. The Eagles answered in the second quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run by Connor Cook, but mismanagement of the play clock forced a rushed extra-point attempt that was missed, leaving Lorena up 7-6.
Special teams played a factor again when Lorena converted on fourth-and-9 with a fake punt that resulted in a 28-yard run into Salado territory, setting up a 6-yard TD pass from Bradley Lina to Ty Moore for a 14-6 Leopards lead with 5 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“We were glad to get that first touchdown on the board early and really excited to get the other one right before halftime because we knew Salado would get the ball after halftime, and they can put together time-consuming drives,” Lorena head coach Ray Biles said. “Getting ahead and not playing from behind is huge when you’re playing a control team like Salado.”
The Eagles tried and failed to convert a fake punt on their first possession after halftime, giving the ball to Lorena at the Salado 40-yard line. Eight plays later, Lina — who finished with two touchdowns rushing and two passing — scored on a 3-yard scamper for a 20-6 Leopards lead with 5:26 left in the third.
Salado kept things close and drove 75 yards in just over 5 minutes.
Hutton Haire connected on a rare deep pass to Wrook Brown for a 29-yard touchdown to trim Lorena’s advantage to 20-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
However, the Panthers scored 13 straight points over the final 12 minutes to pull away. Lina took it in from 1 yard out with 9:08 remaining and, following a Salado fumble, Lina connected with Ben Craig for a 15-yard score with 6:20 to go.
The best drive of the game for Salado resulted in its first score of the night. The Eagles covered 80 yards in 23 plays that spanned more than 10 minutes and ended in Cook’s TD run. Salado converted five third downs and two fourth downs during the possession.
FRIDAY'S 8-4A-DII SCORES
- Lorena 33, Salado 13
- Robinson 34, Madisonville 21
- Waco Connally 27, Mexia 26
- BYE: Fairfield
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
- Robinson (4-3, 2-1) at Mexia (2-5, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
- Salado (3-4, 1-2) at Madisonville (4-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.
- Waco Connally (6-2, 3-1) at Fairfield (5-2, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.
- BYE: Lorena (7-1, 3-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.