Dalton Hawes went 3 for 3, including a grand slam home run, to go with five RBIs as Salado routed China Spring 19-1 in Game 3 of their area-round playoff series, and he was voted KDH Player of the Week for the week of May 21.
How did you start playing baseball?
“It kind of just ran in the family. My mom’s dad played high school and college. Then, my brother played, and I just liked to watch my brother play, so I started playing.”
What is your favorite part of playing baseball?
“Just being around my friends and playing baseball. I just really like playing baseball.”
Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?
“Yeah, if I do good in a game, I try to do the same thing. If I listen to a certain song, I’ll listen to that song again. I change my stance up a lot, so I try to keep the same stance. That’s about it. And the same clothes.”
Who is your early World Series pick?
“I’m not really sure about that one. I don’t really watch baseball, but I’m an Astros fan, so I have to go with the Astros.”
What has been your favorite part of playing for Salado?
“I like Salado, so I like playing with all my friends. I grew up with most of these guys since I was in third grade, and I have a good relationship with them, so it’s fun to play with them.”
