Salado junior Hunter Haas qualified for the Region III-4A meet in two events after placing second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 25.14 seconds and finishing fourth in the 1,600 (4:46:41) as a distance runner, and he was voted KDHPressbox Player of the Week for the week of April 30.
How did you get into distance running?
“Well, my freshman year I played soccer, and we had to run up and down the field, and one of the players said I was pretty good at running, so I thought maybe I’ll try cross country the next year. My mom thought I was crazy for trying cross country, and then, I did pretty good in the season, and then at district, I made it to regionals some how. So that happened, and I did pretty good, and track season went pretty good. I started training over the summer, because I wanted to be good and get into it.”
Do you have any pre race rituals?
“The night before a meet, I always eat my Ramen. And then about an hour before a race, like if I’m doing the two mile, I’ll run four or five laps, and then 30 minutes, I’ll do my buildups and stretch. And then about 15 minutes before, I’ll do one quick stretch again to get loose again, and then I’ll be ready.”
What do you enjoy about running?
“Just knowing that I can go a long time running and just beat everybody else, because I can outlast longer than they can.”
Do you have any hobbies outside of track?
“Soccer, read, hang out with friends and listen to music.”
Is there any athlete you look up to?
“Steve Prefontaine. He was a distance runner in the ‘70s. He’s one of the ones who started making distance running cool and make everybody want to do it.
What is your favorite part about competing for Salado and being an Eagle?
“We’re kind of the smallest 4A, so showing that we’re pretty good at everything. It’s not just the bigger 4A schools, so showing that a kid from Salado can come out and compete with all of the bigger kids is pretty awesome.”
