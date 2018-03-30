Salado ace pitcher Drew Dobbins announced his commitment to play baseball for Sul Ross State on Monday morning via Twitter.
“I’m excited to announce that I’ve decided to attend Sul Ross State University to continue my academic education and play baseball for the Lobos! #BrandEm,” Dobbins’ tweet read.
An NCAA Division III program, the Lobos are 15-10 overall so far this season. They lead the American Southwest Conference with a 10-5 record.
Dobbins has pitched two solo no-hitters this season and was the starter in a third.
The Eagles began Thursday night with a 13-2-2 overall record, 4-0 in District 19-4A.
