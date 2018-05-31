MONTGOMERY — Salado grabbed a three-run lead 13 pitches into Thursday night’s Game 1 of its Class 4A Region III final against Jasper, and it was plenty for Eagles starter Ryan Oakes.
One down, and one to go for a trip to Austin.
Jacob Wilk’s three-run home run off the scoreboard in left-center field gave the Eagles an early jolt that rarely subsided, Oakes mostly kept the Bulldogs at bay, and Salado slugged its way past Jasper 10-1 at Bear Park to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
“Early and often, that’s what we go by, especially when we are the away team. I know for a fact, you can go look, when we score first, we win. I have no doubt that’s true,” Salado coach Kreece Cooper said. “Getting that lead and then having (Oakes) go out there and, I mean, dude was on tonight. That was what we needed right there. I’m proud of him.”
The series pauses today as both schools hold graduation. Game 2 is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday back in Montgomery with Game 3 to follow, if necessary. The winner qualifies for the state tournament June 6-7 at Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
“I met with the seniors Monday, and we got it ironed out. They are going to have most of the day with their families because (graduation) is a big chapter in their life and it’s important. That’s a big accomplishment. They can never take your diploma away from you,” Cooper said. “They are going to have their time with their family and come back Saturday ready to work.”
Oakes allowed four hits, walked one and struck out seven while backed by an offense that tallied 11 hits, including the senior left-hander’s 3-for-5 night. Max Marin had a solo home run, and Oakes, David Heath and Kade Maedgen had one double apiece for the Eagles (29-4-2), who scored at least one run in five of the seven innings. Dalton Hawes went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
“It’s just great having an offense like that. That way you know you can throw strikes and not have to worry about it because if they hit it, your offense is going to go back out there and keep providing for you,” said Oakes, who effectively worked both sides of the plate with a mixture of pitches. “Just threw a lot of off-speed for strikes to get them swinging. Kept them off-balance.”
The Bulldogs (31-7-1) scored their run in the bottom of the first through Leo Escalante’s fielder’s choice ground out. They had two hits in the frame but just two more the rest of the way.
“I just tell them that’s the reason why we play a series. The best team always with the series, and I still feel like we’re the best team. We didn’t show it tonight, obviously, but I still feel like we are,” Jasper head coach Stephen Westbrook said. “We still feel confident about our chances.”
Jasper starter Ben Jeansonne lasted three batters, exiting after Wilk’s no-doubter in the first. Dodge Foshee took over and surrendered seven runs on eight hits and four walks. Barret Neal pitched a quiet seventh.
Belton Farr walked and advanced to third on a single to center by Oakes, who moved to second on the throw into the infield. Hawes followed with a blooper to center that plated Farr for Salado’s 4-1 advantage, and Maedgen’s sacrifice fly out to left scored courtesy runner Drew Dobbins for 5-1.
Marin’s homer made it 6-1 in the third, Maedgen’s RBI double in the fourth pushed it to 7-1, and the Eagles added three more in the sixth with an RBI single from Hawes and David Heath’s two-run double.
