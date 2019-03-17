Salado’s Breigh Oliver drove in four runs and the Lady Eagles scored eight runs in the second inning to beat Lampasas 12-6 on Saturday in the teams’ District 27-4A opener in Salado.
Reese Preston had two of Salado’s nine hits.
The Lady Badgers scored three runs to start the game, but trailed 9-5 after the Lady Eagles’ big inning.
Rebecca Dockray pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win.
Salado hosts Austin Eastside Memorial on Tuesday night. The Lady Badgers host Liberty Hill.
