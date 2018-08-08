SALADO — So, what’s important now?
After the Eagles went 12-2 overall last season, including a deep run in the Class 4A playoffs, Salado head coach Alan Haire can’t even grab an early morning coffee around town without someone asking, “We going to state this year?”
With 24 seniors graduated from last year’s team, however, things have changed in Salado.
So, what’s important this year? For starters, Connor Cook and Tate Harvey.
Cook, who didn’t even play football as a freshman, built himself into a player who has moved from playing guard to fullback.
Harvey, who didn’t play any offense last year due to injury and a wealth of depth, will now split time at tailback with sophomore Hunter Turk, who moves up from junior varsity.
This year, the Eagles are determined to look past what Salado did and trust in the team they have now.
“I want them to have a great high school experience,” Haire added. “Not play on what’s already gone by.”
And while he’s finalizing all his adjustments, it’s all the off-field work that the Eagles are putting in that will make the difference.
“We started in pretty good shape,” Haire said. “We had a pretty good showing throughout the summer for strength and conditioning.
“They know the expectation of what we do, and practice is hard. Practice is hard and games are easy.”
In the third year of Haire leading Salado, his athletes know that the
bar is high and it will not change.
“I’m not going to ask much,” he said, “I’m going to ask for everything in practice, because when the games roll around, you’re not going to think it’s too fast.
“Knowing how to practice, I think that’s the key, because then the games will take care of themselves.”
