Salado’s Taylor Rich, Elizabeth Ford, Reginia Deen and Samantha Vargas set a school record in the 4x400-meter relay last weekend at the Region III-4A Meet at Sam Houston State University.
Even better, they finished second and earned a spot in the state meet later this month.
The Lady Eagles quartet broke a 13-year-old SHS record with their time of 4 minutes, 2.23 seconds. The old mark was 4:03.89.
Freshman Jaci McGregor placed in two events. She was fourth in the 1,600 with a personal-best 5:28. She took fifth in the 800 at 2:25.
Ford finished fifth in the high jump at 5-2. Presley Maddux was sixth in the pole vault at 9-6.
Hunter Haas led the Salado boys with an impressive third-place finish in the 3,200 despite running the final six laps with only one shoe.
As Haas headed into the third lap, another runner stepped on the back of his shoe which caused it to come off. Despite that misfortune, Haas set a personal record with his time of 10:00.6. His previous best run was 10:24.
“For him to go out and run a PR and cut 24 seconds off of his time with only one shoe shows how much grit and heart this young man has,” said Salado assistant track coach Corey Baird.
Haas also posted a personal-best time of 4:37.7 in the 1,600, where he placed fourth.
Holden Ford also had a fourth-place finish in the 110 hurdles (14.75). The Eagles’ 4×400 relay placed fifth with a time of 3:27.0.
