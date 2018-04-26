TEMPLE — Salado third baseman Piper Randolph said hitting can become contagious among the Lady Eagles. They certainly caught the bug Thursday night.
All nine batters in Salado’s starting lineup had at least one hit while totaling 16 overall, pitcher Bailey Tindell struck out seven and the Lady Eagles dispatched Navasota 10-0 in six innings at Temple College’s Danny Scott Sports Complex to grab a 1-0 lead in the teams’ Class 4A bi-district best-of-three playoff series.
“It was a little slow at first, so we just started swinging more aggressively and attacking more,” said Randolph, Salado’s sophomore left-handed leadoff hitter who was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. “But it definitely was a good way to start off our first playoff game.”
Freshman Rylee Oborski also had three hits, including a triple, and freshman Amanda Cantu, and sophomores Reese Preston and Elizabeth Ford recorded two hits apiece for District 19-4A champion Salado (21-5), which can close out 20-4A’s fourth-place Lady Rattlers when the teams meet for Game 2 at 5 p.m. Saturday in College Station.
Game 3 would follow, if necessary.
Tindell, one of two seniors to suit up for head coach Ashton Cooper, held the Lady Rattlers hitless through 3 1/3 innings and yielded just four.
Erin Faske singled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, advanced to third on an error and scored on starter Emily Ripkoski’s wild pitch to clinch the run-rule victory.
“We prepared all week for (Navasota) and (my players) did what I asked them to do,” Cooper said. “We put the ball in play, played good defense. Bailey did a great job. I asked her to go right at these hitters.”
Back on familiar grounds, although in an unfamiliar visitor’s dugout, Navasota coach Jenna Bane, who played at Temple High and Temple College, said her players will have to make the necessary adjustments if they want to keep their first-ever playoff appearance going past Saturday’s second game.
“With this being the first time in school history, in 23 seasons, that we made it to the playoffs, I knew my girls would be a little nervous,” Bane said. “I want them to flush it and be ready to go back at them.”
Randolph led off the game with a bunt single, stole second, moved to third with the help of Cantu’s bunt and scored on Breigh Oliver’s ground out to stake Salado to an early 1-0 lead.
The Lady Eagles tacked on a run in the second and third innings via Randolph’s RBI single and Oborski’s run-scoring triple to the left-center field gap, respectively, before pulling away with four runs on six hits in the fourth.
Randolph’s second RBI single plated Ford to make it 4-0, Oliver chased home Randolph with a bloop to left to up it to 5-0, Oborski singled in Cantu, who had reached with a hit, for a 6-0 advantage and Marissa Gonzales’ single ushered in Oliver for 7-0.
Cantu’s two-run double pushed the cushion to 9-0 in the fifth.
Samantha Harris, Brianna Weaver, Alyssa Bustamante and Ripkoski had the hits — all singles — for Navasota.
“Navasota is a really good team. We are still going to have to hit the ball, play good defense, and my pitchers are going to have to do their job,” Cooper said of her team’s approach to Game 2. “So, at the end of the day, I’m just taking it one game at a time, the game at hand, and hopefully we can come out with a win and continue to play next week.”
