Waco — Fourth and goal from the 8-yard line was no problem.
In fact, it was a perfect scenario for the Salado offense to practice, and their misdirection, option rushing attack had the Palestine defensive reeling.
Junior running back Hunter Turk came in motion from left to right, took the handoff behind his offensive line and was able to turn the corner, using the wide side of the field to race into the end zone.
It was a routine occurrence as the Eagles controlled the line of scrimmage, especially early on during the scrimmage.
“I thought our offensive line come off the snap low and hard before getting fatigued later on,” Salado head coach Alan Haire said. “You know early on they don’t think about what kind of shape they need to be in, but that’s what conditioning is for.”
The Eagles started the scrimmage on defense and during their 12 reps, they held the Wildcats offensive at bay.
On the first snap, the Wildcats quarterback wasn’t able to hang on to the ball, and it rolled approximately 10 yards behind him. Three plays later, it was a similar situation and another fumble by the Palestine quarterback.
Then, the Wildcats used their rushing attack for three successful plays before Salado dropped their ball carrier a 5 yard loss.
“Our first-string defense tackled well,” Haire said, “and our second string needs to take better angles.
“Overall, we did well. In a scrimmage, the best thing to do is let the kids get some reps and let them see what that game speed is like, and then get them out of there.”
On Salado’s first offensive possession, the Eagles executed well and were able to run the ball with ease.
During their 12 plays, the Eagles put together an 80-yard drive capped off by Tate Harvey’s touchdown run.
The Eagles’ second team gave up some big plays to Palestine, but overall, they were able to respond to the adversity.
Penalties are usually a problem early on in the season, but the scrimmage was fairly clean. Salado did have one 40-yard touchdown run brought back for holding, but that was the only costly mistake.
“I was really proud of our seniors and the guys who have experience,” said Haire. “I thought Bryce Wales and Ashton Sniggs played well offensively and Hunter Bales and Tommie Barker did a good job on the defensive side.”
Salado will scrimmage again next week against Giddings before kicking off the regular season against Troy on Aug. 31st at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.
