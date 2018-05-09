Salado athletics will offer 10 different sports camps throughout the summer, starting with six camps in June.
The high school, junior high and Lady Eagle performance camps kick off summer break with conditioning on June 2 in the Salado High School weight room.
Incoming ninth- through 12th-graders will train from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The junior high Eagle camp for incoming seventh- and eighth-graders will run from 8:45 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Lady Eagle performance camp is open to girls entering the seventh through 12th grades and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
All three performance camps have a registration fee of $75 and run until July 13.
Salado soccer camps will be held at the practice fields June 4-9. The early morning session goes from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for incoming first- through fifth-graders.
Participants entering the sixth through ninth grades have 90-minute sessions, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $50.
Eagles soccer is also holding a 3-on-3 World Cup Tournament on June 8, and it is open to incoming first- through ninth-graders with an entry fee of $25 per player.
The cost covers a T-shirt and the prize for the tournament winner.
Across the street at the softball field, the reigning District 19-4A champion Lady Eagles will hold a camp from June 4-6.
All incoming fifth- through ninth-graders are invited to attend. The camp will run from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. and has a registration fee of $50.
Salado’s baseball summer camp starts runs June 12-14 and is open to students entering the third through ninth grade. Registration is $50, and the camp will be held at the Salado baseball field.
Campers from third to sixth grade will meet in the mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., while the seventh- to ninth-graders will take the field from 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Salado basketball will close out the month with two camps in the Salado High School gym at the end of June.
The Lady Eagle basketball camp runs from June 18-21 for incoming first- through ninth-graders. The camp is broken into two sessions based on grade level.
From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., incoming first- through fifth-graders will participate before the incoming sixth- through ninth-grade campers workout from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The boys basketball camp will take place from June 26-29 and is open to students entering the third through ninth grade.
Camp 1 will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the third- through sixth-graders, while Camp 2 will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. for those in the seventh through ninth grades.
Both basketball camps have a registration fee of $50.
Parents can register their students at any Salado school front office. Registration will also be available on the first day of each camp.
For more information about any of the camps, call 254-947-6900.
