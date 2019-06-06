The sibling rivalry is coming to an end.
Salado football players Ashten Sniggs and Andrew Sniggs, who are twins, are gearing up to play their last game together at Saturday’s Victory Bowl.
The pair have been playing football together since the seventh grade, and throughout the years, they were are always pushing each other.
“More than anything,” Andrew said, “it’s been a battle against each other to see who is better.”
Ashten is a utility player, who plays tight end, defensive end and on special teams, while Andrew plays defensive end.
Both brothers believe the Victory Bowl, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Waco ISD Athletic Complex, will be a rewarding experience.
“It is for a bigger purpose than me and the players around me,” Ashten said. “It’s for the purpose of God.”
Soon, the twins will be heading in different directions.
Andrew already runs his own landscaping business with 30 accounts and growing, and he wants to continue to build the business before selling it to invest some money into the stock market and go into a new trade.
Ashten plans to attend a junior college for a year before transferring to Texas State to major in business and a minor in finance. He wants to go into commercial real estate.
While the two have spent years constantly trying to outdo each other, they will each admittedly miss playing together.
“It feels scary that it’s all over,” Ashten said. “We’ve gone so far, and it’s coming to an end.
“It will be a bittersweet moment.”
