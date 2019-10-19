Amy Manning recorded seven kills and the Salado volleyball team swept Austin Eastside Memorial 25-3, 25-19, 25-7 on Friday in Salado.
Next up for the Lady Eagles is a showdown Tuesday at District 27-4A leader and eighth-ranked Liberty Hill. Salado can gain a share of first place with a victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.