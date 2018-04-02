Costas Loullis recorded a hat trick and the Salado boys soccer team blanked Giddings 4-0 on Monday at House Park in Austin to advance to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals.
Kaden Smien also scored for the Eagles (18-5-2). Manny Tonchez and Trey Sheppard were credited with assists. Sheppard also earned the clean sheet in goal.
Salado awaits the winner of tonight's Liberty Hill-Boerne match in Marble Falls.
Giddings ended the season with a record of 12-10-2.
