Tenth-ranked Salado claimed its first district championship with an 11-1 District 19-4A record under first-year Lady Eagles coach Ashton Cooper.
“This year with coach Cooper has been really great,” senior Bailey Tindell said. “It’s been a big difference; it’s been really fun.”
The Lady Eagles beat Liberty Hill 4-3 on March 20 which was another first in Salado softball history under the new coach.
“This is her first year and her first win against Liberty Hill,” Tindell said. “That’s pretty big for her.”
Salado’s only district loss came in the rematch with Liberty Hill, 5-2, on April 13 in the next-to-last game of the regular season, but the Lady Eagles finished with an 8-5 victory in eight innings at Taylor on April 17.
“It’s been really fun having a group of girls who really rally around you,” Tindell said of the team bond. “We’ve always been a little bit scrappy in a way because we didn’t have as much, as far as players go, in the last few years.
“We’ve kind of become a family in a way.”
Salado (20-4) will begin the playoffs against Navasota, the No. 4 seed from District 20-4A. The best-of-three series begins Thursday at 6 p.m. at Temple College. Game 2 is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at College Station High School. Game 3, if necessary, will follow.
