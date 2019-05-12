AUSTIN — Jaci McGregor knew what to expect.
Salado’s sophomore distance runner began her first showing at the UIL Class 4A state track and field meet with a morning event, competing in the 3,200-meter run.
She made a state debut by placing third in the race, posting a time of 11 minutes, 19.8 seconds, and while McGregor cherished the medal, she also earned something equally valuable — experience.
“I know that I have to be prepared for so many eyes to be on me,” McGregor said prior to running in the 1,600 on Saturday evening, “and I now know that if someone is in fifth place, they can still get first.
“So, I’ve got to keep an eye out.”
McGregor proved she was ready upon returning to the track, repeating the feat by earning a second bronze medal, completing the course in 5:09.99.
“I’m just very ecstatic,” she said, “because last year, I didn’t even make it to state.
“So, to get a medal is just awesome.”
The performance caps off an impressive year after placing fifth at the state cross country meet.
But McGregor was not the only Salado athlete to qualify in multiple events.
Like his counterpart, Eagles senior Hunter Haas also competed in both distance races.
Haas capped off his high school career with a seventh-place showing in the 3,200, posting a time of 9:41.0 before finishing eighth in the 1,600. His time was 4:29.30.
While Haas’ career concluded at the meet, McGregor still has plenty of races remaining, and she intends to use the state experience to her benefit.
“I know what to expect,” McGregor said. “I’ll be preparing for sure, especially mentally.”
4A GIRLS 3,200 METERS
- 1. Breanna Stuart, Canyon, 10:57.96
- 2. Lily Jacobs, Sunnyvale, 11:02.91
- 3. Jaci McGregor, Salado, 11:19.80
- 4. Ashlyn Royal, Wimberley, 11:30.79
- 5. Emma Stauber, Boerne, 11:34.54
- 6. Emily Berry, Bullard, 11:45.60
- 7. Emmy Nolte, Huffman Hargrave, 11:50.33
- 8. Kayleigh Wagnon, Lufkin Hudson, 11:57.61
- 9. Sabbatha Taylor, Hereford, 12:10.70
4A GIRLS 1,600 METERS
- 1. Breanna Stuart, Canyon, 5:08.74
- 2. Emma Stauber, Boerne, 5:09.94
- 3. Jaci McGregor, Salado, 5:09.99
- 4. Lily Jacobs, Sunnyvale, 5:11.01
- 5. Adele Clarke, Celina, 5:19.56
- 6. Kayleigh Wagnon, Lufkin Hudson, 5:22.85
- 7. Emmy Nolte, Huffman Hargrave, 5:23.40
- 8. Ashlyn Royal, Wimberley, 5:26.34
- 9. Sabbatha Taylor, Hereford, 5:35.37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.