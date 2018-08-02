Salado shortstop Jacob Wilk was among three Eagles voted to the Collin Street Bakery/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state baseball team released Thursday.
Wilk was selected to the First Team. In his senior season, Wilk batted .504 with nine homers and 46 RBIs. He also had a .592 on-base percentage and an .885 slugging percentage.
Salado junior catcher Rustin Hale and senior pitcher Drew Dobbins earned honorable mention.
Hale batted .333. for the Eagles. Dobbins, who shared 19-4A MVP honors with Arkansas signee Wilk, was 7-0 with a 0.15 ERA. He allowed one earned run in 46 innings with 67 strikeouts. He pitched a pair of no-hitters.
