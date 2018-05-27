COLLEGE STATION — Heading into Game 2 of its Class 4A Region III semifinal Friday afternoon, Salado hadn’t lost back-to-back contests all season. So after Huffman Hargrave evened the best-of-three baseball series with a 7-1 victory, and as day turned to night with a season in the balance of a closely contested winner-take-all Game 3, Eagles senior Jacob Wilk said there was no doubt.
Why? Teammate Kade Maedgen went full-on cliche to explain.
“Every game is a new game. The most important pitch is the next one. You just have to move on. Can’t worry about what happened in the past. Take it one game at a time, one pitch at a time,” he said before really breaking down what Salado sees in itself. “We just fight. We’re scrappy. We just work really hard. We just know how to fight.”
The Eagles still haven’t suffered two defeats in a row.
A four-run third inning in Game 3 gave Salado its first lead of the day at Cougar Field, Wilk struck out nine in a complete-game performance and the Eagles outlasted Hargrave 5-2 to keep their season afloat at least one more week.
Salado (28-4-2), which also survived a three-game series in the area round against China Spring, advanced to face Jasper in the Region III final next week. The Bulldogs (32-6) emphatically ousted Robinson with a 13-1 run-rule win in Game 3 of that regional semifinal. Hargrave’s season ended at 22-12-1.
“We did not want this to be our last game. After the second game, all of our energy hit us and we all felt like it was going to be a different game,” Salado designated hitter Max Marin said. “We had so much energy from the first pitch, and I think that helped us come out with the win.”
The big third inning and Wilk’s longest outing on the mound this season certainly went a long way, too.
After Hargrave’s Noah Zamora walked Dalton Hawes to open the third, Rustin Hale’s one-out single off reliever Ben Leisure — the first of four consecutive base hits — set the table for Maedgen, whose single to right field drove in Hawes and got the Eagles started. Caleb Self followed with his hit to right to load the bases, and David Heath blooped a single to left to chase across Hale for a 2-0 lead. Marin’s sacrifice fly to center brought in Maedgen, and courtesy runner Drew Dobbins scampered home on a wild pitch to pad the cushion to 4-0.
The Falcons, who had eight hits in Game 3 and 11 the game before, got one back in the bottom on the third by cashing in Luke Bailey’s triple with Grant O’Neil’s RBI single.
Caleb Self and Belton Farr helped Salado push the lead back to four in the sixth. Self singled and advanced to second on a passed ball, and Farr singled to center where Blake Boss made an error that allowed Self to score for 5-1.
Boss earned the run back for the Falcons in the bottom half of the sixth with an RBI single. But that was it for Hargrave, which went down in order an inning later.
“There wasn’t one doubt in my mind,” Wilk said. “With the group of guys we play with, I knew that we were going to compete until time is over.”
The Falcons took a 1-0 lead against Salado starter Konnor Baird with just one out gone in Game 2 and never looked back. Leisure’s RBI single opened Hargrave’s three-run first, which also included Cameron McMahan getting beaned with the bases loaded and Mason Strollberg scooting home on a passed ball.
The Eagles — who won Game 1 on Thursday night 8-2 — scored one in the second on Marin’s RBI fielder’s choice ground out to shortstop Will Johnson. But that was all Salado manufactured against Hargrave’s J.J. Galindo, who allowed five hits, beaned three, walked one and struck out one in the complete-game win. Galindo didn’t have a 1-2-3 inning until the seventh, though he ironed out some of the bumps along the way by stranding eight Eagles on base.
An RBI double by Matthew Dorcz and Boss’ run-scoring single boosted the Falcons’ advantage to 5-1 in the third. Leisure plated Luke Bailey with a single in the fourth and Boss doubled in another run in the fifth to cap the scoring.
Baird went four innings. He allowed six runs on eight hits, walking two, hitting two and striking out two. Marin pitched the final three innings, tallying four strikeouts while giving up three hits and a run.
“If you listened to these guys after (Game 2), it was like, ‘Well, I guess we got that out of the way,’” Salado coach Kreece cooper said. “It’s playoff baseball right there. It’s adrenaline. I don’t know what gets into these kids but whatever it is, playoff baseball brings out some awesome stuff in these kids, and I’m proud of them. I’m proud of everything they’ve accomplished. I say it every week, the grit, the work. All that stuff. It’s just unbelievable. They love playing together.”
4A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
REGION II SEMIFINALS
- THURSDAY: Salado 8, Huffman Hargrave 2
- FRIDAY: Huffman Hargrave 7, Salado 1
- FRIDAY: Salado 5, Huffman Hargrave 2, Salado wins series 2-1
REGIONAL FINALS
SALADO vs. JASPER
- GAME 1: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Montgomery
- GAME 2: Saturday, 5 p.m. at Montgomery (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
