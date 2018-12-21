WACO — After falling behind by over 20 points late in the first half, Shoemaker made a dramatic comeback. The Lady Wolves used their relentless efforts to spoil the Pantherettes senior night, but came up short 49-39.
Shoemaker (3-14, 0-6 12-6A) started the first quarter strong and the Lady Wolves’ press gave Midway fits early, however that success was short-lived.
The Lady Wolves lost the lead with 1:47 remaining in the first quarter and Midway began a 22-0 run.
Destiny Tollette had an opportunity to end the streak on a 1-and-1 attempt early in the second quarter, but her shot wouldn’t fall. Shoemaker take a timeout a couple of possessions later.
Coming out of the timeout, Alexa Velasquez attempted a 3-pointer that came up short and Midway increased their lead.
Emi’jah Spencer hit a pair of free throws at the 4:14 mark of the second quarter to finally put an end to Midway’s run.
The Pantherettes (9-10, 4-2) put together another 7-0 run before Thresa Graves stopped it with a pair of free throws, but Shoemaker still trailed 30-10.
Spencer came out of the locker room with a purpose to begin the second half.
The junior came away with a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup. She was fouled on the layup and hit a free throw to complete the three-point play.
A couple of possessions later, Cherith Hicks got a steal and dished the ball to Spencer, who drew another foul and returned to the line. She connected on both attempts.
Velasquez threw a perfect pass to Tollette, who connected on a shot at the rim with seconds remaining, but the Lady Wolves still trailed 43-25 at the end of three.
Jasmine Banner and Velasquez led the charge for Shoemaker in the fourth quarter.
Velasquez connected on a free throw, then drilled a 3-pointer to close the gap to 15, 45-30. Banner added a bucket on the block, then Velasquez came away with a steal to give the Lady Wolves the ball again.
Banner made a spin move in the paint and hit a bucket while being fouled. She missed on her free-throw attempt.
Shoemaker resumes play Thursday at the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament in College Station.
FRIDAY'S DISTRICT 12-6 GIRLS
- Ellison 44, Belton 42
- Harker Heights 68, Copperas Cove 55
- Waco 50, Temple 45
- Waco Midway 49, Shoemaker 39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.