Their coach’s adamant cautions in the days leading up to Friday night’s District 12-6A encounter with last-place Shoemaker might not have fully registered. Being outplayed for the bulk of three quarters eventually did the trick, though.
Coming off two consecutive victories over teams in the league’s top tier, the Temple Tem-Cats at times looked flat and flustered against the Lady Grey Wolves, who hogged the early energy supply and staked themselves to a five-point halftime advantage. Slowly but surely, however, the Tem-Cats awoke from an offensive slumber, picked up the defensive pressure and downed Shoemaker 36-28 to extend their winning streak to three.
“These are the games that make me the most nervous. As player, you tend to relax. I preached that at practice and everything. That was my main concern. And that’s what happened,” said Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc, whose team climbed into a four-way tie for fourth place.
“You take a team like that for granted, they get the momentum and you have a battle on your hands.”
The tug-of-war inside Wildcat Gym on Friday night eventually tilted toward the home team for good after a frantic final minute of the third quarter. Temple’s Breyaunna Sigler drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to tie it at 20-all, Jazmine Banner countered at the other end with a bucket before Taliyah Johnson beat the buzzer with a 3 to lift the Tem-Cats ahead, 23-22, for the first time since midway through the second quarter.
Boosted by six points from Nyteria Colbert, Temple (10-12, 5-5) outscored Shoemaker (0-9 district) 13-6 in the final period to escape and close a four-game homestand with a 3-1 record.
“It was a tough one,” said Temple’s senior captain Coryn Grovey, who had nine points. “Defensively, we got back in the game and that’s how we won the game.”
Temple — a 47-36 winner after a 19-19 halftime deadlock in the teams’ matchup Dec. 4 — forced 12 Shoemaker turnovers in the second half while more than doubling up the Lady Wolves on the scoreboard, 25-12. The turnaround helped offset a difficult opening 16 minutes, during which the Tem-Cats shot 3-of-22 from the floor, surrendered nine turnovers and were held to 11 points.
“We didn’t come out ready to play. We were just, ‘Oh, it’s Shoemaker.’ We didn’t come out with a lot of energy,” Grovey added.
Johnson was the only player to reach double figures with 10 points for Temple, which finished 13-of-46 but did hit three of five from the foul line in the fourth for key points down the stretch on a rough shooting night. Banner and Alexa Velasquez each had six points for Shoemaker, which was 10-of-34 shooting and 3-for-11 at the free throw line — eight misses Lady Wolves coach Michelle Johnson said were crucial in the outcome.
“Free throws were the difference,” she said. “But my girls did some very positive things. They did very well and I’m proud of them.”
It was 7-7 after a slow-moving first quarter. Wilashia Burleson scored the first four points of the second to put Temple up 11-7. Shoemaker answered with the next nine, including Novotny Smith’s putback just before time ran out for the Lady Wolves’ 16-11 halftime advantage.
Shoemaker will try to pocket its first district win Tuesday at Belton. The Tem-Cats are off until next Friday when they travel to face those same Lady Tigers, who won the first meeting 41-34 on Dec. 11.
It won’t be a dull week off.
“We have to get back in the gym and get some more work in,” LeBlanc said.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Copperas Cove 45, Killeen 42
- Harker Heights 38, Belton 31
- Temple 36, Shoemaker 28
- Waco Midway 45, Ellison 44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.