WACO — The duel of District 12-6A titans lived up to the hype.
Seventeenth-ranked Shoemaker was able to get a key 65-49 road victory over No. 14 Waco Midway and deliver the Panthers their first loss in district play.
Shoemaker (15-4, 4-1 12-6A) moved into a first place tie with Ellison, while Midway sits in third place.
J’Wan Roberts got his first bucket of the game after making a strong move toward the basket and coming away with a three-point play.
The Wolves trailed 4-0 early in the first quarter, but after a 3- pointer from Jaylen Childs, the offense was ignited. Childs was fouled on a 3-point attempt later in the quarter and hit all three free throws.
Shoemaker connected on five 3-point attempts in the first half. Nasir Kirk drained two from beyond the arc, while Matthew Pennington and Childs hit one apiece.
Taveon Sevaaetasi connected on a midrange bucket to give Shoemaker a 30-19 lead, he followed that with a turnaround shot in the paint.
The shots would go cold for Shoemaker in the third quarter, but the emotions began to run hot.
Mental mistakes and turnovers allowed Midway (13-5, 3-1) the opportunity to close the gap on the Wolves’ lead, which dwindled from 13 at halftime to three at the end of the third quarter.
Romeo Postell hit back-to-back shots early in the fourth quarter to extend the Shoemaker lead to 49-42. Postell made his presence known in the paint, coming away with key rebounds and forcing missed shots by the Panthers.
Shoemaker will resume district play on Jan. 2, when they host Copperas Cove.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS
- Copperas Cove 49, Harker Heights 45
- Ellison 77, Belton 54
- Shoemaker 65, Waco Midway 49
- Temple 65, Waco 60
