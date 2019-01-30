The Grey Wolves had themselves a night.
As the temperature dropped outside, No. 16 Shoemaker rained 3-pointers inside the gym en route to a 65-53 win over Waco Midway on Tuesday night.
From the opening tip,the Grey Wolves raced to a 22-11 lead behind a pair of 3s from both junior Nasir Kirk and senior J’Wan Roberts.
Roberts led Shoemaker and contributed all around with 18 points, five 3-pointers, six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal.
Kirk capped off the night with 14 points, four 3s, three rebounds and a steal. Jalen Childs also dropped one from beyond the arc and posted 13 points, two steals and an assist.
Late in the game, the Grey Wolves were plagued by three injuries, including one that resulted in seniors Ta’veon Sevaaetasi and Romeo Postell leaving the game.
Godsgift Ezedinma and Diego Gonzalez battled back to close the gap for Midway as they each posted 12 points for the Panthers, but Shoemaker’s defense kept Midway from catching up.
Shoemaker remained on top of the District 12-6A standings, improving to 12-1. The Panthers (9-3 12-6A) dropped into third place, a half game behind Ellison, which won 69-44 at Belton.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Copperas Cove 55, Harker Heights 48
- Ellison 69, Belton 44
- No. 16 Shoemaker 65, Waco Midway 53
- Waco 59, Temple 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.