The 17th-ranked Shoemaker Grey Wolves got back to the game plan following an overtime road loss last week and posted 27 points in the first quarter on the way to a 63-42 home win over Waco on Tuesday.
Shoemaker lost 70-60 in overtime Friday at Ellison.
“We had a chip on our shoulder,” said senior Shoemaker guard Ta’veon Sevaaetasi. “We can’t disappoint our home crowd. It’s our territory and we can’t let anyone come in and take a piece of it.”
Shoemaker (14-4, 3-1 12-6A) didn’t disappoint as they cruised past Waco.
The Grey Wolves held the lead the entire game but the Lions started to find their rhythm late in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Fuller hit a 3-pointer from the outside on consecutive plays and Jimmy Veal added another 3 for the Lions (11-4) with just a minute left on the clock.
And while Waco inched its way closer at the end, the Lions dropped to 1-2 in the district standings.
J’Wan Roberts led Shoemaker with 13 points and Jalen Childs dropped in 11.
“We made our defense our offense tonight,” said head coach Brandon Gilbert. “So a majority of our points came off turnover and Waco’s mistakes, so we’ll take it.”
With just a game left before the holiday break, the Wolves are focused on continuing to improve.
“Our defense,” said Sevaaetas. “That’s where it comes from first. It all starts from defense, so we have to work on that.
“Defense is going to lead to our offense.”
The Lions head back home to face Temple on Friday.
Shoemaker heads to No. 14 Waco Midway before the holiday break and will host Copperas Cove on Jan. 2 to open the new year.
SHOEMAKER 63, WACO 42
Waco (42)
Smith 13, Veal 3, Coaster 9, Carpenter 2, Fuller 13, Delarosa 2.
Shoemaker (63)
Kirk 5, Roberts 13, Davis 4, Childs 11, McCorvey 6, Pennington 3, Sevaaetasi 5, Postell 9, Starling 7.
Waco 13 7 6 16—42
Shoemaker 27 9 12 15—63
3-Point Goals—Waco 4 (Fuller 3, Veal), Shoemaker 3 (Kirk, Pennington, Sevaaetasi). Free throws—Waco 7-9, Shoemaker 8-10. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Waco 10, Shoemaker 8. Technicals—None.
Records—Waco 11-4, 1-2 12-6A; Shoemaker 14-4, 3-1.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
- Belton 62, Killeen 55
- Ellison 61, Temple 54
- Shoemaker 63, Waco 42
- Waco Midway 76, Harker Heights 70, OT
