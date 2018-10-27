WACO — What a difference a week makes.
Shoemaker entered Friday’s game against Waco Midway with a pep in their step after last week’s victory that ended a 27-game losing streak.
But that didn’t last long.
Midway (5-1, 6-0 12-6A) dominated the Grey Wolves from the opening snap en route to a victory at Panther Stadium that clinched a playoff berth for the Panthers.
The Grey Wolves defense gave up a 75-yard touchdown to Midway running back James Fulbright on the first play of scrimmage.
Midway scored three more touchdowns by halftime to take a 28-0.
The Grey Wolves (1-7, 1-5) were able to force two turnovers in the first half, but they couldn’t convert either into points.
Marquez Chatman scooped up a fumble by Midway quarterback Nick Jimenez and made it to the Panther 27-yard line before being tackled. Shoemaker then turned over the ball on downs for the third time in the game.
Facing another fourth-and-long, Shoemaker was forced to punt. A high snap was recovered in the end zone by Midway for its second score of the game.
The second forced turnover by Shoemaker came on an interception by Tiji Paul, who was able to maintain control of the ball and keep his feet in bounds for his third interception of the season.
The Grey Wolves defense had no answer for Midway’s rushing attack, despite star senior Fullbright leaving early with an injury.
Chase Palmer was able to run through the Shoemaker defense for two touchdowns in the third quarter and Midway led 42-0.
De’Andre Exford put Shoemaker on the board late in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard reception, but the PAT was no good.
Shoemaker will look to rebound next week as it hosts Copperas Cove on Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Midway travels to Temple for a battle for the district lead.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A FOOTBALL
- Belton 86, Ellison 55
- Copperas Cove 50, Harker Heights 6
- Temple 52, Waco 0
- Waco Midway 56, Shoemaker 14
- BYE: Killeen
THURSDAY, NOV. 1
- Shoemaker (1-7, 1-5) at Copperas Cove (5-3, 3-3), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 2
- Killeen (4-4, 3-3) at Ellison (3-6, 3-4), 7:30 p.m.
- Waco (1-7, 0-6) at Belton (6-2, 5-1), 7:30 p.m.
- Waco Midway (6-1, 6-0) at Temple (8-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m.
- BYE: Harker Heights
